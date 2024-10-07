International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defense Shot Down 21 Drones Over Crimea, Black Earth Region - MoD
Russian Air Defense Shot Down 21 Drones Over Crimea, Black Earth Region - MoD
Russian air defense systems destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones over Crimea, six over the Kursk region, and one each over the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Voronezh regions last night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"During the past night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were thwarted. Air defense systems on duty destroyed 21 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. Twelve UAVs were shot down over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, six UAVs were destroyed over the Kursk Region, and one UAV each over the territories of the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Voronezh regions," the ministry's said.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
Russian Air Defense Shot Down 21 Drones Over Crimea, Black Earth Region - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones over Crimea, six over the Kursk region, and one each over the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Voronezh regions last night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"During the past night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were thwarted. Air defense systems on duty destroyed 21 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. Twelve UAVs were shot down over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, six UAVs were destroyed over the Kursk Region, and one UAV each over the territories of the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Voronezh regions," the ministry's said.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 113 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
3 October, 09:10 GMT
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
