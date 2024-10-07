International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/uk-retirees-protest-against-plans-to-scrap-winter-fuel-allowances-in-london-belfast-1120462971.html
UK Retirees Protest Against Plans to Scrap Winter Fuel Allowances in London, Belfast
UK Retirees Protest Against Plans to Scrap Winter Fuel Allowances in London, Belfast
Sputnik International
Dozens of UK retirees gathered outside the parliament building in London and the Northern Irish legislature in Belfast on Monday to protest the government's plans to scrap winter fuel allowances, according to Unite, the country's largest trade union.
2024-10-07T18:38+0000
2024-10-07T18:38+0000
world
keir starmer
united kingdom (uk)
london
belfast
westminster
rally
protest rally
anti-government protests
europe
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/1c/1082747921_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cccf21ed446f362315c06f8a9521b9c5.jpg
In the photographs posted by Unite the Union on X, dozens of people were seen posing with banners that read, "Defend the winter fuel payment," "Tax the rich," "Don't let us freeze" and "Reinstall the winter fuel pay." A video of the demonstration, which was organized by Unite together with the National Pensioners Convention and the Scottish Pensioners' Forum, showed protesters calling on Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer to not "be cruel — give us back our winter fuel." Sharon Graham, secretary general of Unite, said Unite’s retired members were "furious and making their voice heard" outside Westminster in London and Stormont in Belfast, the seat of the devolved Northern Irish parliament.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240803/uk-governments-failure-to-resolve-migrant-crisis-fuels-cycle-of-violence--crime-1119620465.html
united kingdom (uk)
london
belfast
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/1c/1082747921_190:0:2921:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ccecbd8d02ba0bc120c0781d3c9404e1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
antigovernmental protest in britain, anti-government rally in britain, anti-government rally in uk, rallies in britain, protests across uk
antigovernmental protest in britain, anti-government rally in britain, anti-government rally in uk, rallies in britain, protests across uk

UK Retirees Protest Against Plans to Scrap Winter Fuel Allowances in London, Belfast

18:38 GMT 07.10.2024
© AP Photo / Francisco SecoA hat hangs on a coat stand in front of the Union flag (File)
A hat hangs on a coat stand in front of the Union flag (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2024
© AP Photo / Francisco Seco
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dozens of UK retirees gathered outside the parliament building in London and the Northern Irish legislature in Belfast on Monday to protest the government's plans to scrap winter fuel allowances, according to Unite, the country's largest trade union.
In the photographs posted by Unite the Union on X, dozens of people were seen posing with banners that read, "Defend the winter fuel payment," "Tax the rich," "Don't let us freeze" and "Reinstall the winter fuel pay."
A video of the demonstration, which was organized by Unite together with the National Pensioners Convention and the Scottish Pensioners' Forum, showed protesters calling on Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer to not "be cruel — give us back our winter fuel."
Sharon Graham, secretary general of Unite, said Unite’s retired members were "furious and making their voice heard" outside Westminster in London and Stormont in Belfast, the seat of the devolved Northern Irish parliament.
Protestors remonstrate with Police officers during the 'Enough is Enough' demonstration on Whitehall, outside the entrance to 10 Downing Street in central London on July 31, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2024
World
UK Government's Failure to Resolve Migrant Crisis Fuels Cycle of Violence & Crime
3 August, 10:56 GMT

"They have to reverse the decision, it's really clear. We're the sixth richest economy in the world and we are picking the pocket of pensioners. It's totally and utterly wrong," she said.

Earlier this year, the government announced its plans to scrap winter fuel allowances for nearly 10 million retirees. The decision sparked widespread criticism from the public, including the ruling Labour Party. Nevertheless, on September 10, lawmakers supported Starmer's plan aimed at filling the 22-billion-pound ($26.1 billion)-large hole in the country's budget.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала