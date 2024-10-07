https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/uk-retirees-protest-against-plans-to-scrap-winter-fuel-allowances-in-london-belfast-1120462971.html

UK Retirees Protest Against Plans to Scrap Winter Fuel Allowances in London, Belfast

Dozens of UK retirees gathered outside the parliament building in London and the Northern Irish legislature in Belfast on Monday to protest the government's plans to scrap winter fuel allowances, according to Unite, the country's largest trade union.

In the photographs posted by Unite the Union on X, dozens of people were seen posing with banners that read, "Defend the winter fuel payment," "Tax the rich," "Don't let us freeze" and "Reinstall the winter fuel pay." A video of the demonstration, which was organized by Unite together with the National Pensioners Convention and the Scottish Pensioners' Forum, showed protesters calling on Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer to not "be cruel — give us back our winter fuel." Sharon Graham, secretary general of Unite, said Unite’s retired members were "furious and making their voice heard" outside Westminster in London and Stormont in Belfast, the seat of the devolved Northern Irish parliament.

