Dozens of UK retirees gathered outside the parliament building in London and the Northern Irish legislature in Belfast on Monday to protest the government's plans to scrap winter fuel allowances, according to Unite, the country's largest trade union.
In the photographs posted by Unite the Union on X, dozens of people were seen posing with banners that read, "Defend the winter fuel payment," "Tax the rich," "Don't let us freeze" and "Reinstall the winter fuel pay." A video of the demonstration, which was organized by Unite together with the National Pensioners Convention and the Scottish Pensioners' Forum, showed protesters calling on Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer to not "be cruel — give us back our winter fuel." Sharon Graham, secretary general of Unite, said Unite’s retired members were "furious and making their voice heard" outside Westminster in London and Stormont in Belfast, the seat of the devolved Northern Irish parliament.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dozens of UK retirees gathered outside the parliament building in London and the Northern Irish legislature in Belfast on Monday to protest the government's plans to scrap winter fuel allowances, according to Unite, the country's largest trade union.
Sharon Graham, secretary general of Unite, said Unite’s retired members were "furious and making their voice heard" outside Westminster in London and Stormont in Belfast, the seat of the devolved Northern Irish parliament.
"They have to reverse the decision, it's really clear. We're the sixth richest economy in the world and we are picking the pocket of pensioners. It's totally and utterly wrong," she said.
Earlier this year, the government announced its plans to scrap winter fuel allowances for nearly 10 million retirees. The decision sparked widespread criticism from the public, including the ruling Labour Party. Nevertheless, on September 10, lawmakers supported Starmer's plan aimed at filling the 22-billion-pound ($26.1 billion)-large hole in the country's budget.