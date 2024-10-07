https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/ukrainian-forces-have-used-dm-105-chemical-shells-in-kursk-region---mod-1120456371.html

Ukrainian Forces Have Used DM-105 Chemical Shells in Kursk Region - MoD

Russian troops in August revealed facts of Ukraine's covert use of chemical weapons under the guise of smoke shells, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the Troops of Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.

Ukrainian troops used DM-105 chemical shells in the city of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk region on August 11, injuring more than 20 people, the ministry said, adding that during Russia's special military operation in Ukraine more than 400 cases of the use of riot control chemicals and scheduled chemicals such as BZ had been recorded.Ukraine prepares provocation to accuse Russia of using toxic substances during special operation in Ukraine, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov said.Kiev will hand over "evidence" of Russia's use of toxic substances to representatives of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) for a supposedly "independent" report, Kirillov said, adding that the materials of fabricated evidence will be used at the the 107th session of the Executive Council of the OPCW.Kiev intends to seek the deprivation of Russian representatives of their posts in the OPCW Technical Secretariat in case of success of the provocation with the alleged use of toxic substances by Russia. After Kiev's provocation with the use of toxic substances, a judgement will be made on the defeat of Russia's rights as a party to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), he said.Russia has not received a substantive response from the OPCW to the facts of Kiev's use of toxic substances, Kirillov added.

