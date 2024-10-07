https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/us-human-rights-activist-in-donbass-most-americans-oppose-supporting-ukraine---1120453467.html
US Human Rights Activist in Donbass: Most Americans Oppose Supporting Ukraine
The majority of the US population does not support providing aid to Ukraine, the results of polls also prove this, US activist Dan Kovalik told Sputnik during a visit to Donbass.
A majority of the US population is not in favor of providing aid to Ukraine, and polling also proves this, US human rights activist Dan Kovalik told Sputnik during a visit to Donbass.The human rights activist said he was visiting Donetsk for the second time. His first trip took place in November 2022, when Ukrainian forces were regularly shelling civilian districts in the city with artillery and missiles. Now, he said, the situation has changed for the better.The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict.
Earlier, the United States provided Ukraine with a new $125 million aid package, including additional Stinger missiles and artillery shells.
A majority of the US population is not in favor of providing aid to Ukraine, and polling also proves this, US human rights activist Dan Kovalik told Sputnik during a visit to Donbass.
"I am certainly the person in the United States who insists that the US should stop supporting Ukraine. And the majority of Americans, as polls show, agree with me and this aid should be stopped," Kovalik pointed out.
The human rights activist said he was visiting Donetsk for the second time. His first trip took place in November 2022, when Ukrainian forces were regularly shelling civilian districts in the city with artillery and missiles. Now, he said, the situation has changed for the better.
The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev
since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict.