https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/us-human-rights-activist-in-donbass-most-americans-oppose-supporting-ukraine---1120453467.html

US Human Rights Activist in Donbass: Most Americans Oppose Supporting Ukraine

US Human Rights Activist in Donbass: Most Americans Oppose Supporting Ukraine

Sputnik International

The majority of the US population does not support providing aid to Ukraine, the results of polls also prove this, US activist Dan Kovalik told Sputnik during a visit to Donbass.

2024-10-07T06:14+0000

2024-10-07T06:14+0000

2024-10-07T06:14+0000

world

us

dan kovalik

ukraine

russia

donbass

nato

aid

military aid

financial aid

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117647382_0:316:3077:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4af47fead49380e99865cd4dc9754866.jpg

A majority of the US population is not in favor of providing aid to Ukraine, and polling also proves this, US human rights activist Dan Kovalik told Sputnik during a visit to Donbass.The human rights activist said he was visiting Donetsk for the second time. His first trip took place in November 2022, when Ukrainian forces were regularly shelling civilian districts in the city with artillery and missiles. Now, he said, the situation has changed for the better.The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240729/us-could-withdraw-defense-guarantees-from-nato-allies-if-they-continue-to-aid-ukraine--1119552785.html

ukraine

russia

donbass

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

aid to ukraine, us activist, us population, not support providing aid to ukraine