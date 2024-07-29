https://sputnikglobe.com/20240729/us-could-withdraw-defense-guarantees-from-nato-allies-if-they-continue-to-aid-ukraine--1119552785.html
US Could Withdraw Defense Guarantees From NATO Allies if They Continue to Aid Ukraine
Washington and its allies ramped up their military aid to the Kiev regime shortly after the beginning of the Russian special military operation in 2022.
If former US president and Republican Party’s presidential candidate Donald Trump wins the November 5 election, the UK and other European NATO members could be faced with "a forced settlement favoring Russia," Politico reported in reference to the Ukraine crisis.If Trump becomes the 47th POTUS, his advisers may call for the end of the Ukraine conflict “to stop the US from being drawn in if Russia were to retaliate against NATO members supplying Ukraine [with weapons],” Politico added.There is also a scenario in which the US’ NATO allies reject a peace deal and continue to help the Kiev regime, which may prod Trump to withdraw the US' defense guarantees from these countries, the outlet concluded.Trump has repeatedly claimed that if re-elected, he intends to achieve a settlement of the Ukraine conflict in just 24 hours. Commenting on the matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the problem is too complicated to be resolved in such a way.Western countries have been providing massive military and financial support to Kiev since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they only lead to a further escalation of the conflict.
Washington and its allies ramped up their military aid to the Kiev regime shortly after the beginning of the Russian special military operation. Moscow warns that such assistance only adds to the prolongation of the conflict.
If former US president and Republican Party’s presidential candidate Donald Trump
wins the November 5 election, the UK and other European NATO members could be faced with "a forced settlement favoring Russia," Politico reported in reference to the Ukraine crisis.
This “would divide and weaken NATO” right down to the point where some allies might halt their support to Ukraine, according to the news outlet.
If Trump becomes the 47th POTUS, his advisers may call for the end of the Ukraine conflict “to stop the US from being drawn in if Russia were to retaliate against NATO members supplying Ukraine [with weapons],” Politico added.
There is also a scenario in which the US’ NATO allies reject a peace deal and continue to help the Kiev regime
, which may prod Trump to withdraw the US' defense guarantees from these countries, the outlet concluded.
Trump has repeatedly claimed that if re-elected, he intends to achieve a settlement of the Ukraine conflict
in just 24 hours. Commenting on the matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the problem is too complicated to be resolved in such a way.
Western countries have been providing massive military and financial support to Kiev since the start of Russia's special military operation
in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they only lead to a further escalation of the conflict.