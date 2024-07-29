https://sputnikglobe.com/20240729/us-could-withdraw-defense-guarantees-from-nato-allies-if-they-continue-to-aid-ukraine--1119552785.html

US Could Withdraw Defense Guarantees From NATO Allies if They Continue to Aid Ukraine

US Could Withdraw Defense Guarantees From NATO Allies if They Continue to Aid Ukraine

Sputnik International

Washington and its allies ramped up their military aid to the Kiev regime shortly after the beginning of the Russian special military operation in 2022.

2024-07-29T13:27+0000

2024-07-29T13:27+0000

2024-07-29T13:27+0000

world

russia

us

ukraine

nato

special operation

aid

donald trump

2024 us presidential election

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1d/1119552216_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_6e36352f429c1c807da60969a6b850d8.jpg

If former US president and Republican Party’s presidential candidate Donald Trump wins the November 5 election, the UK and other European NATO members could be faced with "a forced settlement favoring Russia," Politico reported in reference to the Ukraine crisis.If Trump becomes the 47th POTUS, his advisers may call for the end of the Ukraine conflict “to stop the US from being drawn in if Russia were to retaliate against NATO members supplying Ukraine [with weapons],” Politico added.There is also a scenario in which the US’ NATO allies reject a peace deal and continue to help the Kiev regime, which may prod Trump to withdraw the US' defense guarantees from these countries, the outlet concluded.Trump has repeatedly claimed that if re-elected, he intends to achieve a settlement of the Ukraine conflict in just 24 hours. Commenting on the matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the problem is too complicated to be resolved in such a way.Western countries have been providing massive military and financial support to Kiev since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they only lead to a further escalation of the conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/nato-says-aiding-ukraine-cost-165bln-in-military-funding-since-early-2022-1109700298.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

the us and its allies, western countries' military aid to the kiev regime, the republican party’s presumptive presidential candidate donald trump, former us president doinald trump, r ussian special