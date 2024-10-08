https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/cooperation-within-cis-one-of-russias-top-priorities---putin-1120471697.html
Cooperation Within CIS One of Russia's Top Priorities - Putin
Cooperation within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is one of Russia's top priorities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"First of all, I would like to emphasize that cooperation within the CIS is one of the main priorities of the foreign policy of Russia," Putin said at a meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Moscow. Russia considers CIS countries as strategic partners, and Moscow is determined to strengthen cooperation with them, Putin added.Vladimir Putin expects fruitful work and traditionally trustful communication between the leaders during the CIS summit. Russia is grateful to the leaders of the CIS for supporting the events within the framework of its CIS presidency, said Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia chairs the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2024. The summit is the culmination of all political events within the framework of Moscow's presidency, the Kremlin said earlier. Earlier in the day, Putin held separate bilateral meetings with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cooperation within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is one of Russia's top priorities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"First of all, I would like to emphasize that cooperation within the CIS is one of the main priorities of the foreign policy of Russia," Putin said at a meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Moscow.
Russia considers CIS countries
as strategic partners, and Moscow is determined to strengthen cooperation with them, Putin added.
Vladimir Putin expects fruitful work and traditionally trustful communication between the leaders during the CIS summit.
Russia is grateful to the leaders of the CIS for supporting the events within the framework of its CIS presidency, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russia chairs the Commonwealth of Independent States
in 2024. The summit is the culmination of all political events within the framework of Moscow's presidency, the Kremlin said earlier.
Earlier in the day, Putin held separate bilateral meetings with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.