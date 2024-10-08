https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/humanitarian-crisis-in-gaza-only-getting-worse-as-israels-war-goes-on--1120472789.html

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza Only Getting Worse as Israel's War Goes On

The Gaza war unleashed by Israel on the strip has seen over 41,600 Palestinians killed, including elderly, women, and children, and more than 96,600 wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

How is the war in Gaza affecting civilians?Over 70,000 housing units in Gaza have been destroyed by Israeli strikes, Palestine’s Ministry of Public Works and Housing stated.The population of the strip has limited or no access to health care, food, electricity, or humanitarian aid, local authorities stated, while noting that Palestinian children in Gaza have been deprived of education for a year.Over 300 aid workers, mostly from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), have been killed in Gaza, which is more than in any other single crisis, according to United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

