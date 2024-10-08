https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/israeli-jets-strike-building-in-central-district-of-damascus-people-dead-wounded-1120477413.html

Israeli Jets Strike Building in Central District of Damascus, People Dead, Wounded

Sputnik International

The Israeli air force are striking a building in the central district of Damascus, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

As a result of the strike on a residential multi-story building in the Syrian capital, two people were killed and 11 injured, the Syrian Defense Ministry reported.Earlier in the day, the Syrian State Television company reported that air defense systems were repelling attacks in the sky over Damascus. On October 4, Israeli aircraft struck the Masnaa checkpoint on the Lebanese territory, after which traffic on the Beirut-Damascus highway stopped in both directions.Hezbollah has responded with missile launches, primarily targeting northern Israel, but the range of the attacks has increased significantly in recent days.

