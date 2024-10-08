https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/russian-sappers-clear-up-to-100-meters-of-dpr-territory-daily-1120467832.html
Russian Sappers Clear Up to 100 Meters of DPR Territory Daily
Engineering and sapper units of Battlegroup Yug daily clear 50-100 meters of the liberated territory of the Donetsk People's Republic from explosive objects, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The ministry also specified that engineers first demine paths for municipal workers so they can restore old and build new communication lines.Among the devices found are a large number of "bells" (submunitions of 155-millimeter cluster bombs from NATO countries), rocket-propelled grenades, mines, including foreign-made ones, and improvised explosive devices disguised as various objects. Dangerous finds are destroyed on the spot with an overhead charge.Military engineers also clear agricultural land in the region so it can be cultivated and sown. Mine clearance is carried out with the help of modern technology, including the Uran-6 robot system.
Engineering and sapper units of Battlegroup Yug are continuing to clear terrain, daily covering 50-100 meters of liberated territory in the Donetsk People's Republic from explosive devices, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The ministry also specified that engineers first demine paths for municipal workers so they can restore old and build new communication lines.
"Now the task set by the command is to continuously clear the terrain of explosive devices, of which we have a lot here," a sapper with the call sign "Colonel" said in a video provided by the Defense Ministry.
Among the devices found are a large number of "bells" (submunitions of 155-millimeter cluster bombs from NATO countries), rocket-propelled grenades, mines, including foreign-made ones, and improvised explosive devices disguised as various objects. Dangerous finds are destroyed on the spot with an overhead charge.
"If there are a lot of explosives, work is slower, if the area is less seeded, it's faster. The average is about 50 to 100 meters [daily]," he explains.
Military engineers
also clear agricultural land in the region so it can be cultivated and sown. Mine clearance is carried out with the help of modern technology, including the Uran-6 robot system.