Russian Sappers Clear Up to 100 Meters of DPR Territory Daily

Engineering and sapper units of Battlegroup Yug daily clear 50-100 meters of the liberated territory of the Donetsk People's Republic from explosive objects, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The ministry also specified that engineers first demine paths for municipal workers so they can restore old and build new communication lines.Among the devices found are a large number of "bells" (submunitions of 155-millimeter cluster bombs from NATO countries), rocket-propelled grenades, mines, including foreign-made ones, and improvised explosive devices disguised as various objects. Dangerous finds are destroyed on the spot with an overhead charge.Military engineers also clear agricultural land in the region so it can be cultivated and sown. Mine clearance is carried out with the help of modern technology, including the Uran-6 robot system.

