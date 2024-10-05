https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/idf-admits-two-iranian-missiles-hit-israeli-air-bases-1120431834.html

IDF Admits Iranian Missiles Hit Two Israeli Air Bases

IDF Admits Iranian Missiles Hit Two Israeli Air Bases

Sputnik International

The IDF has confirmed that two Iranian missiles struck Israeli air bases, but no damage was done to Israeli planes or air force capabilities, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Wednesday.

2024-10-05T17:48+0000

2024-10-05T17:48+0000

2024-10-05T18:26+0000

world

iran

israel

israel defense forces (idf)

hamas

hezbollah

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/02/1120381930_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_17fa79f1c1273ae80d015fa45e74bf2a.jpg

Iranian missiles hit two Israeli air force bases on Tuesday, an IDF spokesman has admitted.Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari claimed that neither aircraft nor Israeli air force capabilities were damaged in the attack.Iran launched a massive missile strike on Israel on October 1 in response to the assassination of Ismael Haniyeh, head of the politburo of the Palestinian Hamas movement, in Tehran in July.The attack was also retalliation for the killings of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, secretary-general of the Lebanese resistance organization Hezbollah, and senior officers in Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.The IDF reported that approximately 180 ballistic missiles were fired, claiming most of them were intercepted. But videos circulating on social media captured multiple missile impacts in various parts of Israel.Israeli authorities said there were no civilian casualties. But some media reported the death of one person, allegedly a Palestinian from Gaza, in the West Bank.Iran said claim its missiles struck Israeli two airfields, the headquarters of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and radars for the Arrow anti-ballistic missile system. Israel downplayed the damage as "minimal" but has vowed to retaliate, with the US pledging support to its key Middle Eastern ally.Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova remarked following the Iranian strike that US President Joe Biden's administration had failed in the Middle East, showing complete helplessness in resolving crises.The Israeli General Staff said it would choose the right moment to deliver a surprising response to the attack. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Saturday evening that Israel has both the duty and the right to respond to Iran's missile attack, and promised to do so.Iran has warned that any Israeli response would be met by even more devastating attacks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/irans-true-promise-2-operation-and-retaliation-against-israeli-military-sites---1120412808.html

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, israel, israel defense forces, iranian attack on israel, israel retaliation to iran