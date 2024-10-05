https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/idf-admits-two-iranian-missiles-hit-israeli-air-bases-1120431834.html
IDF Admits Iranian Missiles Hit Two Israeli Air Bases
The IDF has confirmed that two Iranian missiles struck Israeli air bases, but no damage was done to Israeli planes or air force capabilities, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Wednesday.
Despite the missile strikes, an Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman stressed that Israel's operational readiness remains unaffected.
Iranian missiles hit two Israeli air force bases on Tuesday, an IDF spokesman has admitted.
Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari claimed that neither aircraft nor Israeli air force capabilities were damaged in the attack.
"The Nevatim and Tel Nof air force bases were hit, leaving no aircraft or air force capabilities affected. Both bases remain fully operational," Hagari told reporters.
Iran launched a massive missile strike
on Israel on October 1 in response to the assassination of Ismael Haniyeh, head of the politburo of the Palestinian Hamas movement, in Tehran in July.
The attack was also retalliation for the killings of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, secretary-general of the Lebanese resistance organization Hezbollah, and senior officers in Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The IDF reported that approximately 180 ballistic missiles were fired, claiming most of them were intercepted. But videos circulating on social media captured multiple missile impacts in various parts of Israel.
Israeli authorities said there were no civilian casualties. But some media reported the death of one person, allegedly a Palestinian from Gaza, in the West Bank.
Iran said claim its missiles struck Israeli two airfields, the headquarters of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and radars for the Arrow anti-ballistic missile system.
Israel downplayed the damage as "minimal" but has vowed to retaliate, with the US pledging support to its key Middle Eastern ally.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova remarked following the Iranian strike that US President Joe Biden's administration had failed
in the Middle East, showing complete helplessness in resolving crises.
The Israeli General Staff said it would choose the right moment to deliver a surprising response to the attack.
"The way we respond to this criminal attack will become clear at the time and place of our choosing, in accordance with the instructions of the political leadership," Hagari said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Saturday evening that Israel has both the duty and the right to respond to Iran's missile attack, and promised to do so.
"Iran has already launched hundreds of missiles at our territory and cities twice, carrying out one of the largest ballistic missile attacks in history. No country in the world would tolerate such an assault on its cities and citizens, and that includes the State of Israel. Israel has the duty and the right to defend itself and respond to these attacks — and we will do so," the prime minister said in a video address to the nation.