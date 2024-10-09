https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/china-slams-military-supplies-to-taiwan-as-instigation-of-war-1120486808.html

China Slams Military Supplies to Taiwan as Instigation of War

The US is escalating regional tensions and pushing Taiwan step by step to the brink of war through repeated violations of its commitments and arms sales to Taiwan, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman, Wu Qian, stated

The US is escalating regional tensions and pushing Taiwan step by step to the brink of war through repeated violations of its commitments and arms sales to Taiwan, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman, Wu Qian, stated in response to US President Joe Biden’s recent approval of a $567 mln military package to the island. He added that “attempts to use Taiwan to contain China will only turn out to have bitter consequences for those who undertake them.”

