https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/china-slams-military-supplies-to-taiwan-as-instigation-of-war-1120486808.html
China Slams Military Supplies to Taiwan as Instigation of War
China Slams Military Supplies to Taiwan as Instigation of War
Sputnik International
The US is escalating regional tensions and pushing Taiwan step by step to the brink of war through repeated violations of its commitments and arms sales to Taiwan, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman, Wu Qian, stated
2024-10-09T12:50+0000
2024-10-09T12:50+0000
2024-10-09T12:50+0000
world
china
us
us-china relations
taiwan
taiwan strait
nancy pelosi
joe biden
wu qian
one china policy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119419748_0:280:2687:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_13ab00d115a3239d475fae277df3e3f4.jpg
The US is escalating regional tensions and pushing Taiwan step by step to the brink of war through repeated violations of its commitments and arms sales to Taiwan, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman, Wu Qian, stated in response to US President Joe Biden’s recent approval of a $567 mln military package to the island. He added that “attempts to use Taiwan to contain China will only turn out to have bitter consequences for those who undertake them.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/chinas-options-for-retaliation-in-highly-charged-dispute-with-eu-over-evs-1120448249.html
china
taiwan
taiwan strait
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119419748_299:0:2687:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_72cca4dfc0245670017279f0af2756dc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us-china tensions, clash taiwan, taiwan strait crisis, tensions taiwan, us china rivalry, us china show down, one-china policy, mainland china
us-china tensions, clash taiwan, taiwan strait crisis, tensions taiwan, us china rivalry, us china show down, one-china policy, mainland china
China Slams Military Supplies to Taiwan as Instigation of War
The situation around Taiwan significantly escalated after Nancy Pelosi, then Speaker of the US House of Representatives, visited the island in early August 2022. China condemned Pelosi's visit, viewing her trip as America's support for Taiwanese separatism.
The US is escalating regional tensions and pushing Taiwan step by step to the brink of war through repeated violations of its commitments and arms sales to Taiwan, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman, Wu Qian, stated in response to US President Joe Biden’s recent approval of a $567 mln military package to the island.
"The US side, ignoring China's strong objection, continues to provide military support to Taiwan, which is a flagrant violation of the ‘one China’ principle and the three joint Sino-US communiqués. This seriously jeopardizes China's sovereignty and security interests, and undermines peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. We express strong condemnation of it and lodge representations with the US," Wu Qian said in a statement on WeChat social network.
He added that “attempts to use Taiwan to contain China
will only turn out to have bitter consequences for those who undertake them.”