International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/china-slams-military-supplies-to-taiwan-as-instigation-of-war-1120486808.html
China Slams Military Supplies to Taiwan as Instigation of War
China Slams Military Supplies to Taiwan as Instigation of War
Sputnik International
The US is escalating regional tensions and pushing Taiwan step by step to the brink of war through repeated violations of its commitments and arms sales to Taiwan, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman, Wu Qian, stated
2024-10-09T12:50+0000
2024-10-09T12:50+0000
world
china
us
us-china relations
taiwan
taiwan strait
nancy pelosi
joe biden
wu qian
one china policy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119419748_0:280:2687:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_13ab00d115a3239d475fae277df3e3f4.jpg
The US is escalating regional tensions and pushing Taiwan step by step to the brink of war through repeated violations of its commitments and arms sales to Taiwan, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman, Wu Qian, stated in response to US President Joe Biden’s recent approval of a $567 mln military package to the island. He added that “attempts to use Taiwan to contain China will only turn out to have bitter consequences for those who undertake them.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/chinas-options-for-retaliation-in-highly-charged-dispute-with-eu-over-evs-1120448249.html
china
taiwan
taiwan strait
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119419748_299:0:2687:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_72cca4dfc0245670017279f0af2756dc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-china tensions, clash taiwan, taiwan strait crisis, tensions taiwan, us china rivalry, us china show down, one-china policy, mainland china
us-china tensions, clash taiwan, taiwan strait crisis, tensions taiwan, us china rivalry, us china show down, one-china policy, mainland china

China Slams Military Supplies to Taiwan as Instigation of War

12:50 GMT 09.10.2024
© AP Photo / Andy WongAmerican flags are displayed together with Chinese flags
American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2024
© AP Photo / Andy Wong
Subscribe
The situation around Taiwan significantly escalated after Nancy Pelosi, then Speaker of the US House of Representatives, visited the island in early August 2022. China condemned Pelosi's visit, viewing her trip as America's support for Taiwanese separatism.
The US is escalating regional tensions and pushing Taiwan step by step to the brink of war through repeated violations of its commitments and arms sales to Taiwan, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman, Wu Qian, stated in response to US President Joe Biden’s recent approval of a $567 mln military package to the island.
FILE - Attendees look at the Han electric vehicle from Chinese automaker BYD during the Auto Shanghai 2023 show in Shanghai, April 19, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2024
Analysis
China's Options for Retaliation in Highly Charged Dispute With EU Over EVs
6 October, 18:31 GMT
"The US side, ignoring China's strong objection, continues to provide military support to Taiwan, which is a flagrant violation of the ‘one China’ principle and the three joint Sino-US communiqués. This seriously jeopardizes China's sovereignty and security interests, and undermines peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. We express strong condemnation of it and lodge representations with the US," Wu Qian said in a statement on WeChat social network.
He added that “attempts to use Taiwan to contain China will only turn out to have bitter consequences for those who undertake them.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала