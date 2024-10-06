https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/chinas-options-for-retaliation-in-highly-charged-dispute-with-eu-over-evs-1120448249.html

China's Options for Retaliation in Highly Charged Dispute With EU Over EVs

The European Commission took the first shot across the bow in a potential trade war with the People's Republic of China last Friday, voting in favor of tariffs up to 45% on Chinese electric vehicles. Here are Beijing's options for retaliation.

“The goal” of the EU’s tariff hike on Chinese electric vehicles “is to foster a European EV industry” with state backing and support, but could wind up triggering a massive trade war unless both sides adopt “bold ideas and wisdom” to resolve the dispute, Francesco Sisci, a Beijing-based China expert and author, told Sputnik, commenting on last week's EU vote to raise duties on Chinese EVs by double digits.China and the bloc now have until October 30 to prevent the tariffs from being implemented. China's Chamber of Commerce to the EU slammed the vote, calling the investigation by Brussels into subsidies on Chinese EVs which led to the tariff hike a "politically motivated and unjustified protectionist measure."The tariffs could affect up to 31% of all Chinese EV exports. In the first eight months of 2024 alone, China delivered some $8.5 billion worth of electric vehicles to the EU, according to customs data. Belgium proved to be the bloc's biggest buyer, accounting for 55%, or €4.2 billion, of all deliveries. Germany came in second, accounting for 14% (€1.08 billion), and Spain third with 12.5% (€965.23 million) of imports.If an agreement can’t be reached, Beijing has an array of options to hit back at the EU – whose economic prospects have already been dimmed in recent years thanks to soaring energy costs, which have undermined the competitiveness of Europe’s industrial output.China’s options for retaliation may include:

