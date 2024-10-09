https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/intelligence-data-sharing-with-ukraine-fuels-risks-of-direct-russia-nato-clash---moscow-1120485300.html

Intelligence Data-Sharing With Ukraine Fuels Risks of Direct Russia-NATO Clash - Moscow

Sputnik International

The supply of increasingly long-range weapons and sharing of intelligence data to Ukraine by NATO countries increases the risk of a direct military clash between Russia and the alliance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.

Official added that NATO is waging hybrid war against Russia. Russia takes into account that in the military-technical sense NATO is on the way to increasing the role of nuclear weapons in the alliance's strategy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister added.Russia is updating its nuclear doctrine so that its adversaries have no illusions about Moscow's readiness to ensure security by all means, the minister stressed.The security situation would look different without without NATO's expansion, Grushko told Sputnik.The mythical threat from the East is used by the United States to insert Europe into the world order and maintain American hegemony in the world, the minister said, adding that talks about Kiev's irreversible movement toward NATO membership are necessary to preserve Ukraine as a spearhead in the hybrid war against Russia.Moscow believes that people in the West are already regretting that NATO rejected the Russian draft treaty on security guarantees, which was transferred to Brussels in December 2021.Russia and NATO have hotlines, and Russian and US defense ministers maintain a dialogue, but these channels are intended more for emergencies than for finding ways to reduce tensions, official added.

