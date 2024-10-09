https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/meeting-between-leaders-of-uk-germany-us-france-on-saturday-canceled---german-govt-1120486190.html

Meeting Between Leaders of UK, Germany, US, France on Saturday Canceled - German Gov't

A previously scheduled meeting of the leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States and France on October 12 has been canceled along with the Ramstein summit, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the German media reported that the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany scheduled for October 12 would be postponed for the presence of US President Joe Biden.

