Meeting Between Leaders of UK, Germany, US, France on Saturday Canceled - German Gov't
Meeting Between Leaders of UK, Germany, US, France on Saturday Canceled - German Gov't
Sputnik International
A previously scheduled meeting of the leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States and France on October 12 has been canceled along with the Ramstein summit, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the German media reported that the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany scheduled for October 12 would be postponed for the presence of US President Joe Biden.
Meeting Between Leaders of UK, Germany, US, France on Saturday Canceled - German Gov't

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A previously scheduled meeting of the leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States and France on October 12 has been canceled along with the Ramstein summit, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the German media reported that the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany scheduled for October 12 would be postponed for the presence of US President Joe Biden.
"The meeting at the level of the leaders of states [the UK, Germany, the US and France] in Ramstein will not take place," Hebestreit told reporters, adding that the meeting would not take place in the remote format either.
