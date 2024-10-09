https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/russian-scientists-dish-up-post-op-nutrition-solution-to-help-cancer-patients-recover-1120470023.html

Russian Scientists Dish Up Post-Op Nutrition Solution to Help Cancer Patients Recover

Researchers from Russia’s Saratov State Medical University named after V.I. Razumovsky (SGMU) have carried out a study demonstrating the effectiveness of a therapeutic diet for patients with genitourinary cancer.

During the experiment, scientists discovered that special nutritional mixtures improved the quality of life of patients, while reducing the cost of treatment and hospitalization. The findings were presented at the Week of Russian Science (WeRuS-2024).In over 80% of cases, cancer patients experience nutritional deficiencies, which are characterized by an insufficient intake of essential nutrients necessary for the body to function properly. This condition warrants special attention during treatment, the SGMU researchers noted.To address this issue, the SGMU scientists developed specialized balanced mixtures, referred to as "sippings," designed to replenish these nutritional deficits.The effectiveness of these mixtures was evaluated in a study involving 30 patients diagnosed with various conditions, including kidney, bladder, and prostate cancer. After their surgeries, the patients were divided into two groups: the first received nutritional support through the sippings, and the second control group did not receive any nutritional supplementation.The research findings suggest that postoperative complications were reduced by 50% in the first group. Additionally, the study highlighted improved wound healing and better management of the underlying condition. Furthermore, there was a decreased risk of metabolic complications, which subsequently led to a reduction in the average length of hospital stay by three days.She noted that patients in the control group, who did not take the "sippings" during their recovery, exhibited a higher incidence of gastrointestinal disorders, occurring in 86.5% of all cases.Currently, SGMU scientists are tasked with broadening the product's application and investigating its effects on various patient categories.

