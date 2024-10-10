https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/israeli-defense-minister-says-response-to-irans-attack-to-be-deadly-surprising-1120495139.html
Israeli Defense Minister Says Response to Iran’s Attack to Be ‘Deadly, Surprising’
Sputnik International
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel's response to Iran's missile attack will be "deadly, precise and surprising."
The Israeli defense minister noted that Tehran will not understand what happened, but will simply see the results of the retaliatory strike, the Keshet 12 broadcaster reported.Last week, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel, calling it an act of self-defense. The Israeli military said about 180 ballistic missiles were fired, most of which were intercepted.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel's response to Iran's missile attack will be "deadly, precise and surprising."
The Israeli defense minister noted that Tehran will not understand what happened, but will simply see the results of the retaliatory strike, the Keshet 12 broadcaster reported.
"Our strike on Iran will be deadly, precise and surprising. Those who try to harm the state of Israel will pay for it," Gallant said on X on Wednesday after meeting with Israeli soldiers.
Last week, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel, calling it an act of self-defense. The Israeli military said about 180 ballistic missiles were fired, most of which were intercepted.