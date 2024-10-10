International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/israeli-defense-minister-says-response-to-irans-attack-to-be-deadly-surprising-1120495139.html
Israeli Defense Minister Says Response to Iran’s Attack to Be ‘Deadly, Surprising’
Israeli Defense Minister Says Response to Iran’s Attack to Be ‘Deadly, Surprising’
Sputnik International
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel's response to Iran's missile attack will be "deadly, precise and surprising."
2024-10-10T05:34+0000
2024-10-10T05:34+0000
world
middle east
iran-israel row
israel-gaza conflict
israel defense forces (idf)
yoav gallant
israel
tehran
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100494978_0:0:2831:1592_1920x0_80_0_0_50d403def4993ed1363ccd021a81b19c.jpg
The Israeli defense minister noted that Tehran will not understand what happened, but will simply see the results of the retaliatory strike, the Keshet 12 broadcaster reported.Last week, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel, calling it an act of self-defense. The Israeli military said about 180 ballistic missiles were fired, most of which were intercepted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/iranian-lawmakers-ask-security-council-to-authorize-creation-of-nuclear-weapons---reports-1120485848.html
israel
tehran
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100494978_0:0:2123:1592_1920x0_80_0_0_4e037a75b8454fa02b00b61734311b68.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
mideast violence, mideast crisis, middle east conflict, iran israel row, iran israel conflict, iranian missile israel, iran vs israel, iran israel attack
mideast violence, mideast crisis, middle east conflict, iran israel row, iran israel conflict, iranian missile israel, iran vs israel, iran israel attack

Israeli Defense Minister Says Response to Iran’s Attack to Be ‘Deadly, Surprising’

05:34 GMT 10.10.2024
© AP Photo / VAHID SALEMIIn front of a picture of supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Shahab-3 missile, a weapon capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and reaching Europe, Israel and U.S. forces in the Middle East, is displayed during a parade ceremony, marking 25th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988) in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2005
In front of a picture of supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Shahab-3 missile, a weapon capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and reaching Europe, Israel and U.S. forces in the Middle East, is displayed during a parade ceremony, marking 25th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988) in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2005 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2024
© AP Photo / VAHID SALEMI
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel's response to Iran's missile attack will be "deadly, precise and surprising."
The Israeli defense minister noted that Tehran will not understand what happened, but will simply see the results of the retaliatory strike, the Keshet 12 broadcaster reported.

"Our strike on Iran will be deadly, precise and surprising. Those who try to harm the state of Israel will pay for it," Gallant said on X on Wednesday after meeting with Israeli soldiers.

In this picture released by the official website of the Iranian Army on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, missiles are seen during a military drill in southern Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2024
World
Iranian Lawmakers Ask Security Council to Authorize Creation of Nuclear Weapons - Reports
Yesterday, 11:41 GMT
Last week, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel, calling it an act of self-defense. The Israeli military said about 180 ballistic missiles were fired, most of which were intercepted.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала