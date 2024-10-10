https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/russia-brazil-trade-turnover-hits-1bln-for-6th-month-in-row---statistics-1120500468.html

Russia-Brazil Trade Turnover Hits $1Bln for 6th Month in Row - Statistics

Russia-Brazil trade turnover amounted to over $1 billion in September, surpassing the mark for six months in a row, Sputnik analysis of data from the Brazilian statistical service showed on Thursday.

In September, the bilateral trade amounted to $1.12 billion, which is 3% less than a month before, according to the analysis. Trade between Brazil and Russia first topped the $1 billion mark in August 2023. After that, the bilateral trade surpassed the mark in September and December of the same year. Trade dropped by 5% in one month in the early fall of 2023 when it reached $963 million owing to a decrease in Russian exports. Brazil has also increased its exports to Russia by 12% to $156 million. The export of soy beans from Brazil to Russia has increased nearly two times to $58 million, making it one of the main export goods for the Latin American nation. The top-five most exported goods also included meat ($40 million), coffee beans ($28 million), peanuts ($9 million), and tobacco ($7 million).

