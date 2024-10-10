https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/russia-brazil-trade-turnover-hits-1bln-for-6th-month-in-row---statistics-1120500468.html
Russia-Brazil trade turnover amounted to over $1 billion in September, surpassing the mark for six months in a row, Sputnik analysis of data from the Brazilian statistical service showed on Thursday.
Over the past six months, Russia's main export goods to Brazil were oil, which amounted to $500 million, fertilizers ($355 million), and steel and iron ($42 million). Brazil also imported from Russia $24 million worth of grain and $5 million worth of rubber.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia-Brazil trade turnover amounted to over $1 billion in September, surpassing the mark for six months in a row, Sputnik analysis of data from the Brazilian statistical service showed on Thursday.
In September, the bilateral trade amounted to $1.12 billion, which is 3% less than a month before, according to the analysis. Trade between Brazil and Russia first topped the $1 billion mark in August 2023. After that, the bilateral trade surpassed
the mark in September and December of the same year.
Trade dropped by 5% in one month in the early fall of 2023 when it reached $963 million owing to a decrease in Russian exports.
Over the past six months, Russia's main export goods to Brazil were oil, which amounted to $500 million, fertilizers ($355 million), and steel and iron ($42 million). Brazil also imported from Russia $24 million worth of grain and $5 million worth of rubber.
Brazil has also increased its exports to Russia by 12% to $156 million.
The export of soy beans from Brazil to Russia has increased nearly two times to $58 million, making it one of the main export goods
for the Latin American nation. The top-five most exported goods also included meat ($40 million), coffee beans ($28 million), peanuts ($9 million), and tobacco ($7 million).