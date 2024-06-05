International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/brazilian-envoy-to-russia-upbeat-about-outlook-for-economic-cooperation-1118787803.html
Brazilian Envoy to Russia Upbeat About Outlook for Economic Cooperation
Brazilian Envoy to Russia Upbeat About Outlook for Economic Cooperation
Sputnik International
Brasilia and Moscow have ramped up economic cooperation, as evidenced by the success of Russian firms in Brazil and Brazilian companies in Russia, the Latin American nation's ambassador said on Wednesday.
2024-06-05T15:43+0000
2024-06-05T15:43+0000
world
spief 2024
russia
brazil
st. petersburg international economic forum
spief
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118787920_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_06e65d1e909f30da149d02dde1c4730a.jpg
Ambassador Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares spoke during the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which opened in the Russian city of St. Petersburg earlier in the day and will last through Saturday. "It fills us with hope that our economic relationship will only get stronger. It is a positive agenda that we should promote," he told the Russia-Brazil business dialog panel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240604/spief-2024-what-will-be-on-forums-radar-1118763843.html
russia
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118787920_244:0:2975:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f204640b863b0f586ea7856fb803e500.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia and brazil, russian brazlian cooperation, russian brazlian ties, russian brazlian relations, russian brazlian partnership, spief 2024
russia and brazil, russian brazlian cooperation, russian brazlian ties, russian brazlian relations, russian brazlian partnership, spief 2024

Brazilian Envoy to Russia Upbeat About Outlook for Economic Cooperation

15:43 GMT 05.06.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Pyatakov / Go to the mediabankBrazilian ambassador to Russia Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attend the opening ceremony of an exhibition of archival materials and photographs on the occasion of the 195th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Brazil
Brazilian ambassador to Russia Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attend the opening ceremony of an exhibition of archival materials and photographs on the occasion of the 195th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Brazil - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Pyatakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - Brasilia and Moscow have ramped up economic cooperation, as evidenced by the success of Russian firms in Brazil and Brazilian companies in Russia, the Latin American nation's ambassador said on Wednesday.
Ambassador Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares spoke during the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which opened in the Russian city of St. Petersburg earlier in the day and will last through Saturday.
"It fills us with hope that our economic relationship will only get stronger. It is a positive agenda that we should promote," he told the Russia-Brazil business dialog panel.
Preparations for SPIEF 2024 in St.Petersburg. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2024
Economy
SPIEF 2024: What Will Be on Forum’s Radar?
Yesterday, 10:39 GMT

"We see a positive dynamic in our relations. This includes effective investment by both countries …. Our economic tracks are complementary," the diplomat added.

Brazil has been Russia’s largest trade partner in Latin America for more than a decade, accounting for more than 30% of Russia’s trade with the region. Trade between the two countries surged in 2022, reaching $8.4 billion in 2023.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала