Brazilian Envoy to Russia Upbeat About Outlook for Economic Cooperation
© Sputnik / Sergey Pyatakov / Go to the mediabankBrazilian ambassador to Russia Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attend the opening ceremony of an exhibition of archival materials and photographs on the occasion of the 195th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Brazil
© Sputnik / Sergey Pyatakov/
Subscribe
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - Brasilia and Moscow have ramped up economic cooperation, as evidenced by the success of Russian firms in Brazil and Brazilian companies in Russia, the Latin American nation's ambassador said on Wednesday.
Ambassador Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares spoke during the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which opened in the Russian city of St. Petersburg earlier in the day and will last through Saturday.
"It fills us with hope that our economic relationship will only get stronger. It is a positive agenda that we should promote," he told the Russia-Brazil business dialog panel.
Yesterday, 10:39 GMT
"We see a positive dynamic in our relations. This includes effective investment by both countries …. Our economic tracks are complementary," the diplomat added.
Brazil has been Russia’s largest trade partner in Latin America for more than a decade, accounting for more than 30% of Russia’s trade with the region. Trade between the two countries surged in 2022, reaching $8.4 billion in 2023.
Russia discusses de-dollarization in trade with number of Latin American countries at SPIEF— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 5, 2024
Russia is discussing de-dollarization in trade with a number of Latin American countries, including Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, as well as with BRICS states, Alexander Shchetinin,… pic.twitter.com/vob0nJpcSN