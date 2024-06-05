https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/brazilian-envoy-to-russia-upbeat-about-outlook-for-economic-cooperation-1118787803.html

Brazilian Envoy to Russia Upbeat About Outlook for Economic Cooperation

Brasilia and Moscow have ramped up economic cooperation, as evidenced by the success of Russian firms in Brazil and Brazilian companies in Russia, the Latin American nation's ambassador said on Wednesday.

Ambassador Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares spoke during the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which opened in the Russian city of St. Petersburg earlier in the day and will last through Saturday. "It fills us with hope that our economic relationship will only get stronger. It is a positive agenda that we should promote," he told the Russia-Brazil business dialog panel.

