Trump Outpaces Harris and Walz on Campaign Trail Ahead of Election Day - Reports

Sputnik International

Republican candidate Donald Trump is outpacing his Democratic rival Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz in the lead-up to Election Day, ABC News reported on Thursday.

The report points out that last month Trump held 21 public campaign-related events compared to Harris' 13 campaign events and Walz's seven campaign events. Meanwhile, Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, had 14 campaign events in September. The report said, citing a review of each party's campaign schedule, that Trump is set to continue this trajectory.

