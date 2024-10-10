https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/trump-outpaces-harris-and-walz-on-campaign-trail-ahead-of-election-day---reports-1120500403.html
Trump Outpaces Harris and Walz on Campaign Trail Ahead of Election Day - Reports
Trump Outpaces Harris and Walz on Campaign Trail Ahead of Election Day - Reports
Sputnik International
Republican candidate Donald Trump is outpacing his Democratic rival Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz in the lead-up to Election Day, ABC News reported on Thursday.
The report points out that last month Trump held 21 public campaign-related events compared to Harris' 13 campaign events and Walz's seven campaign events. Meanwhile, Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, had 14 campaign events in September. The report said, citing a review of each party's campaign schedule, that Trump is set to continue this trajectory.
The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The winner of the election will be inaugurated on January 20, 2025.