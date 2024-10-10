https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/us-elites-inclined-to-cover-up-p-diddy-sex-scandal--analyst-1120495946.html

US Elites Inclined to Cover Up P. Diddy Sex Scandal – Analyst

US media earlier reported that federal authorities possess “several terabytes of electronic data from P. Diddy and his empire” as part of the prosecution of the 54-year-old hip-hop mogul.

Speaking to Sputnik, US constitutional historian and political commentator, Dan Lazare, said that it remains to be seen how the sex scandal surrounding American rapper Sean Combs, better known as P. Diddy, will further unfold.He recalled that there are “a lot of very big name celebrities who are there, including Donald Trump, Al Sharpton, many Hollywood stars, etc.”With the 2024 US presidential election race now in full swing, the photograph of P. Diddy with the former POTUS and his wife Melania could have been released “in an attempt to get Trump, to embarrass Trump,” Lazare said."Certainly, he was buying influence, and he was eagerly sought out by some of the most famous names of the day, all of whom are now acutely embarrassed to be associated with him. It reminds me of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. And Epstein made a big point of cultivating the most prominent people in America. So it's very similar," Lazare pointed out.The analyst didn’t rule out that further information on the scandal, and the possible involvement of the US deep state, including its intelligence agencies such as the FBI "will come out" soon.P. Diddy, who was arrested at a New York hotel on September 16, is charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, among other felonies. Combs has been denied a $50 million bail after pleading not guilty to all the charges.

