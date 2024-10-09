https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/russia-calls-out-us-deep-state-on-covering-up-p-diddy-sex-scandal-1120487322.html
Russia Calls Out US Deep State on Covering Up P. Diddy Sex Scandal
Russia Calls Out US Deep State on Covering Up P. Diddy Sex Scandal
54-year-old Sean Combs, also known as P. Diddy, was charged earlier with sex trafficking, racketeering, conspiracy and other felonies.
US political elites knew perfectly well about the crimes committed by P. Diddy, but they turned a blind eye to it, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told Sputnik when commenting on the scandal surrounding the US rapper.She stated that the scandal is not merely a problem, but a catastrophe, and what's been revealed is just "the tip of the iceberg."For many years, P. Diddy's "white parties" were highly exclusive and not all Hollywood stars were given access. Participation at this level of crime was reserved for the highly exceptional business elites only, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.She also noted that many US experts believe the content of those "freak-offs" was recorded. The records enabled the creation of an "elite network" which has been spreading information to manipulate public opinion for years.Zakharova also made the topic-related remarks on her Telegram page:ЭThe idols of the American show business have collapsed, and continue to do so, dragging neoliberal values into the abyss with them.""All of America knew about these 'white parties.' They were discussed so widely that they became memes. A unique situation: everyone talked, but kept mum on the main thing," Zakharova concluded.
Russia Calls Out US Deep State on Covering Up P. Diddy Sex Scandal
13:23 GMT 09.10.2024 (Updated: 13:27 GMT 09.10.2024)
54-year-old Sean Combs, also known as P. Diddy, was charged earlier with sex trafficking, racketeering, conspiracy and other felonies.
US political elites knew perfectly well about the crimes committed by P. Diddy, but they turned a blind eye to it, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told Sputnik when commenting on the scandal surrounding the US rapper.
She stated that the scandal is not merely a problem, but a catastrophe, and what’s been revealed is just "the tip of the iceberg."
For many years, P. Diddy's "white parties" were highly exclusive and not all Hollywood stars were given access. Participation at this level of crime was reserved for the highly exceptional business elites only, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.
US law enforcement agencies and special services were involved in all this media blackmail, as well as "thousands of people" who were engaged in the "criminal network," Zakharova said.
She also noted that many US experts believe the content of those "freak-offs" was recorded. The records enabled the creation of an "elite network" which has been spreading information to manipulate public opinion for years.
Zakharova also made the topic-related remarks on her Telegram page:
"Now it is clear why the American deep state is interested in foreign policy, the Ukrainian agenda, hacking accusations against Russia, the "remlin hand," and purported interference in US elections - all this is a smokescreen and a distraction from the bottomless decline of a society whose elite rapes children."
ЭThe idols of the American show business have collapsed, and continue to do so, dragging neoliberal values into the abyss with them."
"It's funny and terrifying that a show business big shot has been accused of all the sins of modern America, camouflaged by its political establishment as the new normal."
"All of America knew about these 'white parties.' They were discussed so widely that they became memes. A unique situation: everyone talked, but kept mum on the main thing," Zakharova concluded.