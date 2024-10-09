https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/russia-calls-out-us-deep-state-on-covering-up-p-diddy-sex-scandal-1120487322.html

Russia Calls Out US Deep State on Covering Up P. Diddy Sex Scandal

Russia Calls Out US Deep State on Covering Up P. Diddy Sex Scandal

Sputnik International

54-year-old Sean Combs, also known as P. Diddy, was charged earlier with sex trafficking, racketeering, conspiracy and other felonies.

2024-10-09T13:23+0000

2024-10-09T13:23+0000

2024-10-09T13:27+0000

world

us

russia

maria zakharova

p. diddy

sex trafficking ring

people

network

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/09/1120486906_0:0:1392:784_1920x0_80_0_0_9b8bd3b53c307bb9a0982a168a524656.jpg

US political elites knew perfectly well about the crimes committed by P. Diddy, but they turned a blind eye to it, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told Sputnik when commenting on the scandal surrounding the US rapper.She stated that the scandal is not merely a problem, but a catastrophe, and what’s been revealed is just "the tip of the iceberg."For many years, P. Diddy's "white parties" were highly exclusive and not all Hollywood stars were given access. Participation at this level of crime was reserved for the highly exceptional business elites only, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.She also noted that many US experts believe the content of those "freak-offs" was recorded. The records enabled the creation of an "elite network" which has been spreading information to manipulate public opinion for years.Zakharova also made the topic-related remarks on her Telegram page:ЭThe idols of the American show business have collapsed, and continue to do so, dragging neoliberal values into the abyss with them.""All of America knew about these 'white parties.' They were discussed so widely that they became memes. A unique situation: everyone talked, but kept mum on the main thing," Zakharova concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/could-diddys-freak-offs-cast-shadow-on-kamala-harris-campaign-1120389113.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

54-year-old sean combs, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, maria zakharova, us law enforcement agencies and special services, p. diddy sex scandal