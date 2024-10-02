https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/could-diddys-freak-offs-cast-shadow-on-kamala-harris-campaign-1120389113.html
Could Diddy's 'Freak Offs' Cast Shadow on Kamala Harris Campaign?
Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, known for collaborating with top Democrats for decades, was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and other felonies in mid-September.
Diddy allegedly hosted and recorded wild sex orgies, dubbed "freak offs", with drugged up guests and prostitutes, which apparently brings him into the same cohort with convicted sex offenders billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and film producer Harvey Weinstein.What's Known About Diddy's Backing of Top Democrats?In 2020 Diddy endorsed Joe Biden and signed a letter urging the then-presidential candidate to choose a Black female running mate – a reference to Harris. Diddy also launched political organization "Our Black Party" in support of Biden and Harris in October 2020.In November 2008 Combs took part in the "Last Chance for Change Rally" in support of then presidential candidate Barack Obama.At the 2004 Democratic National Convention Diddy interviewed both Obama and Hillary Clinton.Could Diddy's Scandal Affect Democrats and Harris?The politicization of the scandal has led to confusion: Donald Trump posted and then deleted a fake image of Kamala Harris with Combs.Democrats managed to survive earlier Epstein and Weinstein scandals by denying any knowledge of wrongdoing. Democrats publicly disavowed Weinstein in 2017 and donated his campaign contributions to charities whereas Epstein's abrupt suicide in 2019 left most of questions about his connections with top Dems unanswered.
Could Diddy's 'Freak Offs' Cast Shadow on Kamala Harris Campaign?
Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, known for collaborating with top Democrats for decades, was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and other felonies in mid-September.
Diddy allegedly hosted and recorded wild sex orgies, dubbed "freak offs", with drugged up guests and prostitutes, which apparently brings him into the same cohort with convicted sex offenders billionaire Jeffrey Epstein
and film producer Harvey Weinstein
.
What's Known About Diddy's Backing of Top Democrats?
"Thank you, Diddy, for hosting this town hall last night," Kamala Harris tweeted in April 2020, thanking the rapper for hosting a political event dedicated to COVID-19.
In 2020 Diddy endorsed Joe Biden and signed a letter urging the then-presidential candidate to choose a Black female running mate – a reference to Harris
. Diddy also launched political organization "Our Black Party"
in support of Biden and Harris in October 2020.
In November 2008 Combs took part in the "Last Chance for Change Rally"
in support of then presidential candidate Barack Obama
.
At the 2004 Democratic National Convention Diddy interviewed both Obama and Hillary Clinton
.
Could Diddy's Scandal Affect Democrats and Harris?
Republicans have not missed the opportunity to bring the Dems' cordial ties to the accused sex trafficker into spotlight. Previously, a number top Democrats came under fire for cozying up with Epstein and receiving hefty donations from Weinstein.
The politicization
of the scandal has led to confusion: Donald Trump posted and then deleted a fake image of Kamala Harris with Combs.
Democrats managed to survive earlier Epstein and Weinstein scandals by denying any knowledge of wrongdoing. Democrats publicly disavowed Weinstein in 2017 and donated his campaign contributions to charities whereas Epstein's abrupt suicide in 2019 left most of questions about his connections with top Dems unanswered.