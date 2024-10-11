https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/frances-military-budget-to-increase-to-55bln-in-2025-1120510041.html

France's Military Budget to Increase to $55Bln in 2025

The budget of the French Defense Ministry will grow by more than 3 billion euros to 50.5 billion euros ($55.2 billion) in 2025, despite significant overall cuts in spending, the government's budget bill for next year showed.

"As in the previous year, the armed forces budget should increase by 3.3 billion euros and reach 50.5 billion euros, or 2% of GDP," according to the text of the bill presented at the Council of Ministers on Thursday. Thus, the budget of the Defense Ministry, which was 32 billion euros in 2017, should increase to 67.4 billion euros in 2030, according to two successive laws providing for an increase in defense loans against the backdrop of the conflict in Ukraine. French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said that next year should be decisive in terms of rearmament of the French army, with 10.6 billion euros being allocated for this purpose, an increase of 16%. The budget for the development of the country's nuclear potential will increase by 8% and reach 7 billion euros, while 16 billion euros will be allocated for the production of ammunition.

