Russian Forces Liberate Ostrovskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic
11:54 GMT 11.10.2024 (Updated: 12:05 GMT 11.10.2024)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the mortar unit are seen at a position
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev/
The village of Ostrovskoe lies five kilometers east of Kurakhovo on the southern shore of the Kurakhovo reservoir. Its liberation helps secure the flank of the group advancing on Kurakhovo from the direction of Maryinka.
Russian forces have liberated the settlement of Ostrovskoye in the DPR, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in its weekly briefing.
"As a result of decisive actions by units of the Yug Battlegroup, the settlements of Zhelannoye Vtoroye and Ostrovskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic have been liberated," the ministry stated.
The battlegroup's troops also hit personnel and equipment of five different Ukrainian mechanized brigades, one motorized infantry brigade, two infantry brigades, one assault brigade, one mountain assault brigade, one air assault brigade, two airmobile brigades, a territorial defense brigade and two brigades of the National Guard.
They also repelled 22 counterattacks by Ukrainian assault units.
The enemy's losses for the week included:
up to 4,790 military personnel
four armored fighting vehicles
fifty-three motor vehicles
forty-five pieces of field artillery, including 37 of Western production
In addition, five electronic warfare stations and ten field ammunition depots were destroyed.
Other Developments
Tsentr Battlegroup:
Repelled 58 Ukrainian counterattacks in a week
Liberated the settlement of Grodovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR)
Ukrainian losses: up to 3,370 troops, four tanks — including German Leopard and French AMX-10 — 11 armored fighting vehicles, 27 motor vehicles and 26 artillery pieces
Targeted formations of tank, mechanized, motorized infantry and airborne brigades, as well as National Guard units
Sever Battlegroup:
Continued offensive actions and repelled five Ukrainian attacks near settlements in the Kursk region
Struck units from 10 Ukrainian brigades in various areas, including Darino and Lyubimovka
Secured advances despite Ukrainian attempts to counterattack in key areas
Zapad Battlegroup:
Defeated formations of 13 Ukrainian brigades and repelled 23 counterattacks
Ukrainian losses totalled up to 2,920 troops, two tanks, 16 armored fighting vehicles, 46 motor vehicles and 35 artillery pieces
Liberated key positions, destroyed 13 electronic warfare stations and 22 ammunition depots
Targeted multiple Ukrainian tank, mechanized, and National Guard units.
Vostok Battlegroup:
Liberated the settlement of Zolotaya Niva in the DPR.
Repelled 10 Ukrainian counterattacks and defeated 7 Ukrainian brigades.
Ukrainian losses were up to 780 troops, 5 armored fighting vehicles — including two US-made M113s — 51 vehicles, and 16 artillery pieces, 12 of them NATO-supplied.
Dnepr Battlegroup:
Defeated Ukrainian formations from seven brigades, including mechanized, mountain assault and marine brigades
Ukrainian losses were up to 480 troops, 27 vehicles and 14 artillery pieces
Destroyed seven electronic warfare stations and four ammunition depots