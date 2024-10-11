https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/russian-forces-liberate-ostrovskoye-in-the-donetsk-peoples-republic-1120512132.html

Russian Forces Liberate Ostrovskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic

Russian Forces Liberate Ostrovskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic

Russian forces have liberated the settlement of Ostrovskoye in the DPR, according to the weekly briefing from the Ministry of Defense.

Russian forces have liberated the settlement of Ostrovskoye in the DPR, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in its weekly briefing."As a result of decisive actions by units of the Yug Battlegroup, the settlements of Zhelannoye Vtoroye and Ostrovskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic have been liberated," the ministry stated.The battlegroup's troops also hit personnel and equipment of five different Ukrainian mechanized brigades, one motorized infantry brigade, two infantry brigades, one assault brigade, one mountain assault brigade, one air assault brigade, two airmobile brigades, a territorial defense brigade and two brigades of the National Guard.They also repelled 22 counterattacks by Ukrainian assault units.The enemy's losses for the week included:In addition, five electronic warfare stations and ten field ammunition depots were destroyed.Other DevelopmentsTsentr Battlegroup:Sever Battlegroup:Zapad Battlegroup:Vostok Battlegroup:Dnepr Battlegroup:

