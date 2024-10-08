https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/russian-forces-take-control-of-dprs-zolotaya-niva-ukraine-loses-up-to-115-troops---mod-1120469425.html
Russian Forces Take Control of DPR's Zolotaya Niva, Ukraine Loses Up to 115 Troops - MoD
Sputnik International
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has taken control of the village of Zolotaya Niva in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that Ukraine lost up to 115 troops in the conflict zone.
"Units of Battlegroup Vostok have improved their tactical positions and taken control over the village of Zolotaya Niva of the Donetsk People's Republic. The units have struck the formations of the 72nd mechanized and 58th motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces as well as of the 117th and 128th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Dobrovolye, Velikaya Novoselka, Novopol and Zelenoe Pole in the DPR. The Russian forces have also repelled an attack by a storm group of the 72th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement read. Ukraine lost up to 115 troops, an armored vehicle, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, seven cars, and a French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzer, the Russian ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 855 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.Ukraine lost more than 495 servicemen and one tank in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr, which repelled nine Ukrainian counterattacks. Battlegroup Zapad repelled two counterattacks and eliminated more than 425 Ukrainian soldiers.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok improved tactical positions on the frontline, with Kiev losing up to 115 troops in the past day, while Battlegroup Sever struck Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkov region, eliminating up to 50 Ukrainian soldiers and destroying an ammunition depot.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has taken control of the village of Zoryanoe Pervoe in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has taken control of the village of Zolotaya Niva in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that Ukraine lost up to 115 troops in the conflict zone.
"Units of Battlegroup Vostok have improved their tactical positions and taken control over the village of Zolotaya Niva of the Donetsk People's Republic. The units have struck the formations of the 72nd mechanized and 58th motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces as well as of the 117th and 128th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Dobrovolye, Velikaya Novoselka, Novopol and Zelenoe Pole in the DPR. The Russian forces have also repelled an attack by a storm group of the 72th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement read.
Ukraine lost up to 115 troops
, an armored vehicle, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, seven cars, and a French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzer, the Russian ministry added.
Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 855 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Ukraine lost more than 495 servicemen and one tank in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr, which repelled nine Ukrainian counterattacks. Battlegroup Zapad repelled two counterattacks and eliminated more than 425 Ukrainian soldiers.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok improved tactical positions on the frontline, with Kiev losing up to 115 troops in the past day, while Battlegroup Sever struck Ukrainian armed forces
in the Kharkov region, eliminating up to 50 Ukrainian soldiers and destroying an ammunition depot.
Russia's Battlegroup Yug has taken control of the village of Zoryanoe Pervoe in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Units of Battlegroup ug group of troops have continued advancing deep into the enemy's defense lines and taken control of the village of Zoryanoe Pervoe in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.