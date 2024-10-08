https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/russian-forces-take-control-of-dprs-zolotaya-niva-ukraine-loses-up-to-115-troops---mod-1120469425.html

Russian Forces Take Control of DPR's Zolotaya Niva, Ukraine Loses Up to 115 Troops - MoD

Russian Forces Take Control of DPR's Zolotaya Niva, Ukraine Loses Up to 115 Troops - MoD

Sputnik International

Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has taken control of the village of Zolotaya Niva in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that Ukraine lost up to 115 troops in the conflict zone.

2024-10-08T10:43+0000

2024-10-08T10:43+0000

2024-10-08T10:43+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

donetsk

russian defense ministry

dpr

ukrainian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120174952_0:180:3004:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_e7eaef489d73e339690156f75a4a3f7e.jpg

"Units of Battlegroup Vostok have improved their tactical positions and taken control over the village of Zolotaya Niva of the Donetsk People's Republic. The units have struck the formations of the 72nd mechanized and 58th motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces as well as of the 117th and 128th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Dobrovolye, Velikaya Novoselka, Novopol and Zelenoe Pole in the DPR. The Russian forces have also repelled an attack by a storm group of the 72th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement read. Ukraine lost up to 115 troops, an armored vehicle, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, seven cars, and a French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzer, the Russian ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 855 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.Ukraine lost more than 495 servicemen and one tank in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr, which repelled nine Ukrainian counterattacks. Battlegroup Zapad repelled two counterattacks and eliminated more than 425 Ukrainian soldiers.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok improved tactical positions on the frontline, with Kiev losing up to 115 troops in the past day, while Battlegroup Sever struck Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkov region, eliminating up to 50 Ukrainian soldiers and destroying an ammunition depot.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has taken control of the village of Zoryanoe Pervoe in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/ukraine-lost-115-servicemen-in-volchansk-liptsy-areas--mod-1120421356.html

russia

ukraine

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's battlegroup vostok, russian defense ministry, taken control of the village of zolotaya niva