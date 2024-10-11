Russia's Rosatom Ready to Offer Turkiye Both Land-Based, Floating Small Modular Reactors

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/russias-rosatom-ready-to-offer-turkiye-both-land-based-floating-small-modular-reactors-1120510482.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian nuclear state corporation Rosatom is in discussions with Turkiye regarding small modular reactor (SMR) projects and is ready to offer Ankara both land-based and floating options, Anton Dedusenko, the chairman of the board of directors of Rosatom's Akkuyu Nuclear design company, told Sputnik on Friday.
Dedusenko said that Rosatom supports Turkiye's plans to expand its nuclear power generation capacity through both large-scale reactors and SMRs.
"The development of small modular reactor technology is one of Rosatom's priorities … We are discussing opportunities for cooperation in this field with our Turkish partners. In Turkiye, both SMR solutions – floating and land-based – could be applied given the country’s geographical location and territorial features," Dedusenko said.
He said that Rosatom would not start from scratch for any project in Turkiye, as it could build on the shared experience of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant. This includes leveraging localized supplies, partnerships with Turkish companies, and established cooperation
with regulatory authorities.
The RITM-200 SMR technology is based on over 400 reactor-years of experience from Russia’s nuclear icebreaker fleet. The Akademik Lomonosov floating nuclear plant has generated over 860 million kilowatt-hours in four years. Rosatom is also implementing a land-based SMR project in Russia's Sakha Republic and has signed a deal with Uzbekistan to construct a 330 MW SMR.