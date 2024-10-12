https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/allergies-defeated-presidency-next-kamala-harris-health-report-is-in-1120524788.html
Allergies Defeated, Presidency Next? Kamala Harris’ Health Report is In
US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is in "excellent" health, her physician, Joshua Simmons, said in a medical summary published by the White House on Saturday, just weeks before the election.
"Vice President Harris remains in excellent health. She possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief," the summary read. Harris, 59, maintains a healthy lifestyle, including daily sport and healthy diet, the report reads, adding that her most recent annual physical exam, taken in April, detected no problems. Over the last three years, Harris has been on allergen immunotherapy which helped to "dramatically" improve her allergy symptoms so that she will not be needing medication anymore, apart from occasional nasal drops for rhinitis, Simmons said. The release of Harris' medical history follows a long-standing practice by candidates of both parties, which included Donald Trump during his presidency and previous campaigns. Trump, her 78-year-old Republican rival, has avoided requests to publish his medical records since August.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is in "excellent" health, her physician, Joshua Simmons, said in a medical summary published by the White House on Saturday, just weeks before the election.
"Vice President Harris remains in excellent health. She possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency
, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief," the summary read.
Harris, 59, maintains a healthy lifestyle, including daily sport and healthy diet, the report reads, adding that her most recent annual physical exam, taken in April, detected no problems.
Over the last three years, Harris has been on allergen immunotherapy which helped to "dramatically" improve her allergy symptoms so that she will not be needing medication anymore, apart from occasional nasal drops for rhinitis, Simmons said.
The release of Harris' medical history follows a long-standing practice by candidates of both parties, which included Donald Trump during his presidency and previous campaigns. Trump, her 78-year-old Republican rival, has avoided requests to publish his medical records since August.