https://sputnikglobe.com/20240902/kamala-harris-is-clear-underdog-democrats-lowering-expectations-or-offering-reality-check-1119985908.html

Kamala Harris is 'Clear Underdog': Democrats Lowering Expectations or Offering Reality Check?

Kamala Harris is 'Clear Underdog': Democrats Lowering Expectations or Offering Reality Check?

Sputnik International

The Democrats enter the final phase of the election as "the clear underdogs”, Harris-Walz campaign chief, Jen O'Malley Dillon, wrote in a memo titled "The State of the Race 65 Days Out."

2024-09-02T09:59+0000

2024-09-02T09:59+0000

2024-09-02T09:59+0000

americas

us

kamala harris

jen o'malley dillon

donald trump

democrats

republicans

2024 us presidential election

tim walz

presidential campaign

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/05/1119645062_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6da370e7fb3af04b118c15c9a1c8a903.jpg

Dillon, previously confident in Joe Biden's victory despite poor poll results, had never made such a statement before. The US mainstream media cites Harris' rising approval numbers, while questioning Dillon's newfound caution. What’s troubling the Harris-Walz campaign chief? The New York Times suggests the memo is "an artful attempt to lower expectations" and boost fundraising, while reinvigorating the base. However, Republicans argue that Harris is the underdog, claiming her poll lead results from deliberate oversampling of Democratic voters. They criticize her as economically "illiterate" and point to her controversial record as Joe Biden's vice president.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/kamala-harris-economic-proposals-aimed-at-stoking-us-class-warfare-1119806430.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

kamala harris, harris-walz campaign, democrats are underdogs, kamala harris is underdog, harris campaign chief memo, donald trump, harris poll numbers, democratic voters deliberately oversampled in kamala polls