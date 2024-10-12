https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/americans-believe-the-ned-fairy-tale-nulands-new-position-in-the-nonprofit--1120518538.html

'Americans Believe the NED Fairy Tale': Nuland's New Position in the Nonprofit

'Americans Believe the NED Fairy Tale': Nuland's New Position in the Nonprofit

Nuland holds a lengthy political career in the US and has worked to promote a foreign policy of intervention, coups, proxy wars, aggression, and occupation… in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Ukraine.

The National Endowment for Democracy (NED) announced in mid-September that it would be appointing Victoria Nuland to its Board of Directors, “effective immediately.” Nuland holds a lengthy political career in the US and has worked to promote a “foreign policy of intervention, coups, proxy wars, aggression, and occupation… in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Ukraine.” Dr. Jeremy Kuzmarov, an editor and author, wrote for Covert Action Magazine.Kuzmarov joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Thursday to discuss Nuland’s new role in the nonprofit group which works to “assist those abroad who are working to build democratic institutions and spread democratic values”, according to the organization’s program description.“...firstly these kind of people… they should be sent to the front line themselves and see if they like being in the trenches in eastern Ukraine or the h*** hole that they created from their comfortable offices in Washington,” said Kuzmarov. “...[Nuland will continue] to wield influence on the foreign policy establishment, on the direction of US policy now with the National Endowment for Democracy, which specializes in promoting propaganda and, basically, subversion in countries around the world that are targeted by the US regime change.”In a separate article, Kuzmarov writes that after World War II, US banking interests such as the Federal Reserve, pushed for the creation of the CIA as the “enforcement arm of US foreign policy that was expert in propaganda”. And in 1981, he notes, CIA Director William Casey told President Ronald Reagan that “we will know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”Since then, the CIA has worked with the rest of the “national security state, including government support think tanks, mainstream media and nonprofits” to further the disinformation program, Kuzmarov writes citing Richard C. Cook, an author and retired US federal analyst.The CIA wants to create a “depleted world population of compliant zombies, drained of creative energy, incapable of independent thinking, riddled with fear, obedient to every conditioned impulse, running from every virus, hating every designated enemy, parroting the mass media, spending as advertising directs, numbed by drugs and medication, and ready to die at the whim of their masters,” writes Cook, who served under President Jimmy Carter, NASA, and the US Treasury.Citing Cook, Kuzmarov also writes that the US proxy war with Russia is an attempt to sever relations between Germany and Russia so the two cannot collectively challenge Anglo-American hegemony. The most significant result of this plot, he adds, was the blowing up of the Nord Stream II pipeline, which would have “interlinked Germany and Russia’s economies and fueled an economic boom in Germany”.“...Nuland will do her wreck, you know, she's a wrecking ball and will do it now from the NED, which she's also done in the State Department.”

