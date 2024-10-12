https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/americans-believe-the-ned-fairy-tale-nulands-new-position-in-the-nonprofit--1120518538.html
'Americans Believe the NED Fairy Tale': Nuland's New Position in the Nonprofit
Nuland holds a lengthy political career in the US and has worked to promote a foreign policy of intervention, coups, proxy wars, aggression, and occupation… in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Ukraine.
The National Endowment for Democracy (NED) announced in mid-September that it would be appointing Victoria Nuland to its Board of Directors, “effective immediately.” Nuland holds a lengthy political career in the US and has worked to promote a “foreign policy of intervention, coups, proxy wars, aggression, and occupation… in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Ukraine.” Dr. Jeremy Kuzmarov, an editor and author, wrote for Covert Action Magazine.Kuzmarov joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Thursday to discuss Nuland’s new role in the nonprofit group which works to “assist those abroad who are working to build democratic institutions and spread democratic values”, according to the organization’s program description.“...firstly these kind of people… they should be sent to the front line themselves and see if they like being in the trenches in eastern Ukraine or the h*** hole that they created from their comfortable offices in Washington,” said Kuzmarov. “...[Nuland will continue] to wield influence on the foreign policy establishment, on the direction of US policy now with the National Endowment for Democracy, which specializes in promoting propaganda and, basically, subversion in countries around the world that are targeted by the US regime change.”In a separate article, Kuzmarov writes that after World War II, US banking interests such as the Federal Reserve, pushed for the creation of the CIA as the “enforcement arm of US foreign policy that was expert in propaganda”. And in 1981, he notes, CIA Director William Casey told President Ronald Reagan that “we will know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”Since then, the CIA has worked with the rest of the “national security state, including government support think tanks, mainstream media and nonprofits” to further the disinformation program, Kuzmarov writes citing Richard C. Cook, an author and retired US federal analyst.The CIA wants to create a “depleted world population of compliant zombies, drained of creative energy, incapable of independent thinking, riddled with fear, obedient to every conditioned impulse, running from every virus, hating every designated enemy, parroting the mass media, spending as advertising directs, numbed by drugs and medication, and ready to die at the whim of their masters,” writes Cook, who served under President Jimmy Carter, NASA, and the US Treasury.Citing Cook, Kuzmarov also writes that the US proxy war with Russia is an attempt to sever relations between Germany and Russia so the two cannot collectively challenge Anglo-American hegemony. The most significant result of this plot, he adds, was the blowing up of the Nord Stream II pipeline, which would have “interlinked Germany and Russia’s economies and fueled an economic boom in Germany”.“...Nuland will do her wreck, you know, she's a wrecking ball and will do it now from the NED, which she's also done in the State Department.”
In his article, Kuzmarov noted that Nuland expressed “glee” after the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was bombed and destroyed. Speaking to Congress, she said she was “very gratified to know” that the pipeline is “now… a hunk of metal at the bottom of the sea.”
“...firstly these kind of people… they should be sent to the front line themselves and see if they like being in the trenches in eastern Ukraine or the h*** hole that they created from their comfortable offices in Washington,” said Kuzmarov. “...[Nuland will continue] to wield influence on the foreign policy establishment, on the direction of US policy now with the National Endowment for Democracy, which specializes in promoting propaganda and, basically, subversion in countries around the world that are targeted by the US regime change.”
“They finance civil society groups. They often provoke students to revolt against the government. They finance media outlets that will spread incendiary propaganda that countries that have more nationalistic and left-leaning policies that US corporations don't like,” he continued.
“So, yeah, she's going to continue to wield influence there and it's a prestigious appointment for her after all the havoc and horror she's caused all around the world. So, it sends a terrible signal [to] those who adopt these kinds of warmongering policies that's the way to get ahead in Washington,” the author explained.
In a separate article, Kuzmarov writes that after World War II, US banking interests such as the Federal Reserve, pushed for the creation of the CIA as the “enforcement arm of US foreign policy that was expert in propaganda”. And in 1981, he notes, CIA Director William Casey told President Ronald Reagan that “we will know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”
Since then, the CIA has worked with the rest of the “national security state, including government support think tanks, mainstream media and nonprofits” to further the disinformation program, Kuzmarov writes citing Richard C. Cook, an author and retired US federal analyst.
The CIA wants to create a “depleted world population of compliant zombies, drained of creative energy, incapable of independent thinking, riddled with fear, obedient to every conditioned impulse, running from every virus, hating every designated enemy, parroting the mass media, spending as advertising directs, numbed by drugs and medication, and ready to die at the whim of their masters,” writes Cook, who served under President Jimmy Carter, NASA, and the US Treasury.
“...the CIA has penetrated academia, the media and they spread disinformation; they spread this false narrative about US foreign policy, that it's altruistic, that it promotes democracy abroad, that it's not like former colonial powers out to exploit the economic resources. And that's totally false, but many American believe in the NED fairy tale narrative because they control all universities and they purge academics who present a kind of leftist critical analysis,” the analyst explained.
“Those academics have been purged mostly from the academy today, just like in the media. You won't find critical voices in the Washington Post or New York Times, or critical analysis of the economic imperatives or some of the genocidal policies,” he added. “Although, occasionally, it does filter out, like, the Israel genocide because it's so egregious.”
Citing Cook, Kuzmarov also writes that the US proxy war with Russia is an attempt to sever relations between Germany and Russia so the two cannot collectively challenge Anglo-American hegemony. The most significant result of this plot, he adds, was the blowing up of the Nord Stream II pipeline, which would have “interlinked Germany and Russia’s economies and fueled an economic boom in Germany”.
“...NED was very active for instance in Ukraine before the coup, which Nuland played a crucial role in... I mean, she's a natural fit for NED, but, NED set the groundwork by financing the groups, mobilizing them together to wave this Maidan square uprising that toppled the pro-Russian leader,” Kuzmarov claimed.
“And they framed it as this ‘great pro-democracy movement toppling this Russian-backed tyrant’ and, meanwhile, they've ushered in a tyranny in Ukraine and it plunged the country into civil war and they were basically used for the US agenda, trying to attack and destabilize Russia," he added. "And it's such a disaster for Ukraine's population and the death of those youth - at least half a million youth have died in Ukraine.”
“...Nuland will do her wreck, you know, she's a wrecking ball and will do it now from the NED, which she's also done in the State Department.”