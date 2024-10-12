https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/iran-engages-urgent-diplomatic-efforts-to-prepare-for-israels-retaliation---reports-1120523764.html
Iran Engages Urgent Diplomatic Efforts to Prepare for Israel's Retaliation - Reports
Iran has engaged urgent diplomatic efforts with a number of the Middle Eastern countries to prepare for Israel's possible retaliatory attack on its nuclear and oil facilities, CNN reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
It comes amid Iran's uncertainty about Washington's ability to convince Israel not to strike Iranian nuclear and oil facilities, and Lebanese movement Hezbollah's fatigue in the wake of the recent Israeli military operations, the broadcaster reported. Last week, US President Joe Biden said Israel had not yet determined the way it would strike Iran, but the Israeli army should consider other options than targeting oil fields. The warning came after Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel on October 1, calling it an act of self-defense. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. The death toll from Israeli strikes has exceeded 2,000, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north of Israel.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has engaged urgent diplomatic efforts with a number of the Middle Eastern countries to prepare for Israel's possible retaliatory attack on its nuclear and oil facilities, CNN reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
It comes amid Iran's uncertainty about Washington's ability to convince Israel
not to strike Iranian nuclear and oil facilities, and Lebanese movement Hezbollah's fatigue in the wake of the recent Israeli military operations, the broadcaster reported.
Last week, US President Joe Biden said Israel had not yet determined the way it would strike Iran
, but the Israeli army should consider other options than targeting oil fields. The warning came after Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel on October 1, calling it an act of self-defense.
Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. The death toll from Israeli strikes has exceeded 2,000, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north of Israel.