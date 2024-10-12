International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/iran-engages-urgent-diplomatic-efforts-to-prepare-for-israels-retaliation---reports-1120523764.html
Iran Engages Urgent Diplomatic Efforts to Prepare for Israel's Retaliation - Reports
Iran Engages Urgent Diplomatic Efforts to Prepare for Israel's Retaliation - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran has engaged urgent diplomatic efforts with a number of the Middle Eastern countries to prepare for Israel's possible retaliatory attack on its nuclear and oil facilities, CNN reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
2024-10-12T10:39+0000
2024-10-12T10:39+0000
world
iran-israel row
israel
iran
hezbollah
joe biden
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100494978_0:0:2831:1592_1920x0_80_0_0_50d403def4993ed1363ccd021a81b19c.jpg
It comes amid Iran's uncertainty about Washington's ability to convince Israel not to strike Iranian nuclear and oil facilities, and Lebanese movement Hezbollah's fatigue in the wake of the recent Israeli military operations, the broadcaster reported. Last week, US President Joe Biden said Israel had not yet determined the way it would strike Iran, but the Israeli army should consider other options than targeting oil fields. The warning came after Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel on October 1, calling it an act of self-defense. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. The death toll from Israeli strikes has exceeded 2,000, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north of Israel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/irans-foreign-minister-visits-saudi-arabia-amid-stalemate-over-gaza-1120496927.html
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100494978_0:0:2123:1592_1920x0_80_0_0_4e037a75b8454fa02b00b61734311b68.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran-israel row, iran israel conflict, iran missiles, iran missiles israel, iran israel war, mideast conflict, middle east violence
iran-israel row, iran israel conflict, iran missiles, iran missiles israel, iran israel war, mideast conflict, middle east violence

Iran Engages Urgent Diplomatic Efforts to Prepare for Israel's Retaliation - Reports

10:39 GMT 12.10.2024
© AP Photo / VAHID SALEMIIn front of a picture of supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Shahab-3 missile, a weapon capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and reaching Europe, Israel and U.S. forces in the Middle East, is displayed during a parade ceremony, marking 25th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988) in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2005
In front of a picture of supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Shahab-3 missile, a weapon capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and reaching Europe, Israel and U.S. forces in the Middle East, is displayed during a parade ceremony, marking 25th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988) in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2005 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2024
© AP Photo / VAHID SALEMI
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has engaged urgent diplomatic efforts with a number of the Middle Eastern countries to prepare for Israel's possible retaliatory attack on its nuclear and oil facilities, CNN reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
It comes amid Iran's uncertainty about Washington's ability to convince Israel not to strike Iranian nuclear and oil facilities, and Lebanese movement Hezbollah's fatigue in the wake of the recent Israeli military operations, the broadcaster reported.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2024
World
Iran's Foreign Minister Visits Saudi Arabia Amid Stalemate Over Gaza
10 October, 11:40 GMT
Last week, US President Joe Biden said Israel had not yet determined the way it would strike Iran, but the Israeli army should consider other options than targeting oil fields. The warning came after Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel on October 1, calling it an act of self-defense.
Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. The death toll from Israeli strikes has exceeded 2,000, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north of Israel.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала