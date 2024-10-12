International
Just a Coincidence? Sikorski Admits US Anti-Iran Missile Shield in Poland Aims at Russia Too
Just a Coincidence? Sikorski Admits US Anti-Iran Missile Shield in Poland Aims at Russia Too
Moscow repeatedly stressed that Russia has no intentions to attack European countries. Vladimir Putin dismissed allegations about aggressive plans as “utter nonsense”.
The US missile defense base in Redzikowo, Poland, is designed to destroy not only Iranian, but also Russian missiles, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski admitted on Radio Rebeliant podcast. He said Washington changed the concept, and the base will soon be opened. The American missile defense base in Redzikowo, located 165 kilometers (103 miles) from the Russian border, consists of an AN/SPY-1 radar, Mk 41 VLS launchers, and SM-3 (Standard Missile-3) anti-ballistic missiles. In May, the Pentagon reported on the conclusion of a contract between the US Department of Defense and the American defense industry company Northrop Grumman for $49 million to create an integrated combat control system for air and missile defense for Poland. At the same time, the US regularly reported that the missile defense system being deployed in Poland is not aimed against Russia, but is supposedly intended for protection against Iranian missiles.Earlier Vladimir Putin explained that the Western nations are "afraid of big and strong Russia," but they do it for nothing as Russia has "no aggressive intentions against these states."
11:44 GMT 12.10.2024 (Updated: 11:54 GMT 12.10.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow repeatedly stressed that Russia has no intentions to attack European countries. Vladimir Putin dismissed allegations about aggressive plans as “utter nonsense”.
The US missile defense base in Redzikowo, Poland, is designed to destroy not only Iranian, but also Russian missiles, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski admitted on Radio Rebeliant podcast.
"In the coming weeks, we will finally open the anti-missile shield base in Redzikowo near Slupsk. This is the base that we agreed on with the United States. During the negotiations, I ensured that these missiles could also shoot down Russian missiles flying towards Poland, and not just Iranian missiles flying towards the United States," Sikorski said.
He said Washington changed the concept, and the base will soon be opened.
The American missile defense base in Redzikowo, located 165 kilometers (103 miles) from the Russian border, consists of an AN/SPY-1 radar, Mk 41 VLS launchers, and SM-3 (Standard Missile-3) anti-ballistic missiles.
In May, the Pentagon reported on the conclusion of a contract between the US Department of Defense and the American defense industry company Northrop Grumman for $49 million to create an integrated combat control system for air and missile defense for Poland. At the same time, the US regularly reported that the missile defense system being deployed in Poland is not aimed against Russia, but is supposedly intended for protection against Iranian missiles.
Earlier Vladimir Putin explained that the Western nations are "afraid of big and strong Russia," but they do it for nothing as Russia has "no aggressive intentions against these states."
