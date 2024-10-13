International
Nick Duckworth, a mercenary from the US, has been eliminated in the special operation zone, claim reports on social media.
Nick Duckworth, a mercenary from the US, has been eliminated in the special operation zone, according to information circulating on social media.The gun for hire was reportedly taken out by a Russian FPV drone which hit his vehicle in the Zaporozhye region. Duckworth was lucky enough to survive a missile strike by Russian troops targeting foreign militants in Kramatorsk in June 2023, media reports recalled. A high-precision strike at the point of deployment of the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the city of Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk People's Republic, had eliminated up to 20 foreign mercenaries and military advisers participating in a staff meeting at the time, the Russia's Defense Ministry reported then. Russia has repeatedly underscored that all those foreigners who are fighting on the side of the Kiev regime in the special operation zone are legitimate targets of the Russian military.
Russia has repeatedly emphasized that all foreigners fighting on the side of the Zelensky regime in the special operation zone will be considered legitimate targets by the Russian military.
Nick Duckworth, a mercenary from the US, has been eliminated in the special operation zone, according to information circulating on social media.
The gun for hire was reportedly taken out by a Russian FPV drone which hit his vehicle in the Zaporozhye region.
Duckworth was lucky enough to survive a missile strike by Russian troops targeting foreign militants in Kramatorsk in June 2023, media reports recalled.
© Photo : Nick DuckworthScreenshot of image posted by US citizen Nick Duckworth on social media after Russia's strike targeting Ukraine's foreign mercenaries and military advisers in Kramatorsk in June 2023.
Screenshot of image posted by US citizen Nick Duckworth on social media after Russia's strike targeting Ukraine's foreign mercenaries and military advisers in Kramatorsk in June 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2024
Screenshot of image posted by US citizen Nick Duckworth on social media after Russia's strike targeting Ukraine's foreign mercenaries and military advisers in Kramatorsk in June 2023.
© Photo : Nick Duckworth
A high-precision strike at the point of deployment of the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the city of Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk People's Republic, had eliminated up to 20 foreign mercenaries and military advisers participating in a staff meeting at the time, the Russia's Defense Ministry reported then.
Russia has repeatedly underscored that all those foreigners who are fighting on the side of the Kiev regime in the special operation zone are legitimate targets of the Russian military.
