Foreign Merc Wiped Out by Russian Drone in Special Op Zone - Reports

Nick Duckworth, a mercenary from the US, has been eliminated in the special operation zone, claim reports on social media.

Nick Duckworth, a mercenary from the US, has been eliminated in the special operation zone, according to information circulating on social media.The gun for hire was reportedly taken out by a Russian FPV drone which hit his vehicle in the Zaporozhye region. Duckworth was lucky enough to survive a missile strike by Russian troops targeting foreign militants in Kramatorsk in June 2023, media reports recalled. A high-precision strike at the point of deployment of the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the city of Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk People's Republic, had eliminated up to 20 foreign mercenaries and military advisers participating in a staff meeting at the time, the Russia's Defense Ministry reported then. Russia has repeatedly underscored that all those foreigners who are fighting on the side of the Kiev regime in the special operation zone are legitimate targets of the Russian military.

