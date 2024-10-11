https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/whats-behind-ukrainian-bill-to-legalize-foreign-officers-in-the-military-1120513301.html

What’s Behind Ukrainian Bill to Legalize Foreign Officers in the Military?

What’s Behind Ukrainian Bill to Legalize Foreign Officers in the Military?

Sputnik International

Moscow earlier underscored that all those foreigners, who are fighting on the side of the Zelensky regime in the special operation zone, remain legitimate targets of the Russian military, who will continue to obliterate them.

2024-10-11T14:04+0000

2024-10-11T14:04+0000

2024-10-11T14:08+0000

analysis

russia

ukraine

f-16

mercenaries

instructors

officers

lawmakers

pilots

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1c/1117027394_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ddb0dd9161f630befc35a426855794c6.jpg

The Ukrainian MPs’ decision to approve a bill allowing foreign mercenaries to serve as active service officers reflects their desire "to legalize the real state of affairs in the Armed Forces of Ukraine", military analyst and retired Russian Army colonel, Viktor Litovkin, told Sputnik.Secondly, "It’s mercenaries and Western instructors who are in charge of all Ukrainian high-tech Western-supplied weapons, such as the Patriot systems, HIMARS, the F-16 fighter jets and so on," he added.He also suggested that mercenaries would be interested in being enlisted in the Ukrainian army as officers because it means they would receive "more money for their very risky and dangerous work."When it comes to the F-16s, Litovkin added, training pilots to fly these US-made fighters is only part of the problem. "The main trouble is to hire at least 100 Ukrainians with smooth command of military-technical English so that they can maintain these warplanes on the ground. But there are no such people in Ukraine," Litovkin said.The Russian Investigative Committee reported in April that over 3,100 mercenaries, primarily from the US, Canada, the UK, and Georgia, are fighting for the Kiev regime, while the Ministry of Defense stated that around 13,400 have arrived since the start of the conflict, with nearly 6,000 killed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/russian-iskander-m-hits-foreign-mercenaries-temporary-deployment-site-in-kharkov---mod-1119497113.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the zelensky regime, foreign mercenaries, ukrainian mps’ decision, ukrainian soldiers, russian warplanes, ukraine's western-supplied f-16 fighter jets