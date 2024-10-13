https://sputnikglobe.com/20241013/hezbollah-says-engaged-in-border-clashes-with-israeli-military-fighting-ongoing-1120529722.html

Hezbollah Says Engaged in Border Clashes With Israeli Military, Fighting Ongoing

Lebanese movement Hezbollah announced on Sunday that it was engaged in a shooting battle with Israeli military, which had attempted to invade Lebanon, adding that the clashes were still ongoing.

"In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance detonated an explosive device at 04:45 [01:45 GMT] on Sunday, 13-10-2024, targeting 'Israeli' enemy soldiers as they attempted to infiltrate Tal al-Mdawar area in the town of Ramya. They engaged in combat with them, resulting in casualties among the enemy forces. The clashes are ongoing using medium and light arms," the Islamic Resistance, the movement's military arm, said on Telegram.Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while also continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.

