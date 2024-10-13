International
Israel Carries Out Powerful Strikes on Settlements in Southern, Eastern Lebanon - Reports
Israel Carries Out Powerful Strikes on Settlements in Southern, Eastern Lebanon - Reports
Israeli aircraft and artillery are launching powerful strikes on a number of settlements in southern and eastern Lebanon, Dubai-based broadcaster reported.
According to the channel's correspondent in southern Lebanon, two settlements in the south of the country, Ayta ash Shab and Ramyeh, where Israeli troops attempted to enter Lebanese territory, were subjected to intense shelling after midnight Lebanese time (21:00 GMT Saturday). In particular, according to the broadcaster, an Israeli bulldozer attempted to enter Lebanese territory, but was fired at by Hezbollah fighters. In addition, the settlements of Hanine and Chaqra, as well as Younine in the eastern Bekaa Valley, were subjected to Israeli shelling.
04:51 GMT 13.10.2024
An Israeli warplane takes off for a mission in Lebanon from Ramat David air force base in northern Israel.
An Israeli warplane takes off for a mission in Lebanon from Ramat David air force base in northern Israel. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2024
© AP Photo / ARIEL SCHALIT
DOHA (Sputnik) - Israeli aircraft and artillery are launching powerful strikes on a number of settlements in southern and eastern Lebanon, Dubai-based broadcaster reported.
According to the channel's correspondent in southern Lebanon, two settlements in the south of the country, Ayta ash Shab and Ramyeh, where Israeli troops attempted to enter Lebanese territory, were subjected to intense shelling after midnight Lebanese time (21:00 GMT Saturday).
In particular, according to the broadcaster, an Israeli bulldozer attempted to enter Lebanese territory, but was fired at by Hezbollah fighters.
In addition, the settlements of Hanine and Chaqra, as well as Younine in the eastern Bekaa Valley, were subjected to Israeli shelling.
