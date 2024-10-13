https://sputnikglobe.com/20241013/lebanese-parliament-speaker-tells-macron-about-plans-to-deploy-army-on-border---reports-1120529361.html

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Tells Macron About Plans to Deploy Army on Border - Reports

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Tells Macron About Plans to Deploy Army on Border - Reports

Sputnik International

Lebanese Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, in a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, confirmed the desire of the Lebanese authorities to achieve an immediate ceasefire with Israel and deploy the Lebanese army in areas controlled by the Shia movement Hezbollah near the border, Lebanese broadcaster reported.

2024-10-13T05:01+0000

2024-10-13T05:01+0000

2024-10-13T05:01+0000

world

nabih berri

emmanuel macron

lebanon

israel

hezbollah

the united nations (un)

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/03/1120398750_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9ab40b875b37f0070871f130a8de5544.jpg

According to the channel, Berri and Macron discussed by phone "the current situation in Lebanon and political efforts aimed at ending Israeli aggression." Berri reiterated Lebanon's official position, taken by the Lebanese government, on an immediate ceasefire and the deployment of the Lebanese army to the internationally recognized border between the two countries, in compliance with UN Resolution 1701. The politicians also discussed France's efforts to convene an international conference to address the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, which has resulted in the displacement of more than 1.2 million Lebanese from their homes. The speaker of the Lebanese parliament expressed gratitude to France and its president for the efforts they are making at various levels to support Lebanon and its people during the current conflict. Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon since October 1 and continues aerial bombardment of the neighboring country, where more than 2,000 people have already been killed, including Hezbollah leaders, and more than a million people have become refugees. Despite losses, including in the command staff, Hezbollah is waging ground battles and does not stop firing rockets at Israeli territory. The main goal of the military campaign in Israel is said to be the creation of conditions for the return of 60,000 residents of the north who were evacuated due to shelling launched by Hezbollah a year ago in support of Palestinian movement Hamas.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/hezbollah-warns-of-strikes-on-buildings-bases-in-israels-north-1120523290.html

lebanon

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lebanese parliament speaker, nabih berri, immediate ceasefire with israel, movement hezbollah