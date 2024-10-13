https://sputnikglobe.com/20241013/serbia-eyes-brics-as-real-alternative-to-eu-membership-says-deputy-pm-1120535886.html

Serbia Eyes BRICS as Real Alternative to EU Membership, Says Deputy PM

Serbia is considering joining BRICS as an alternative to EU membership, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin told German newspaper Berliner Zeitung.

Serbia is considering joining BRICS as an alternative to EU membership, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin told German newspaper Berliner Zeitung.Serbia "will certainly be present in Kazan" in Russia for the BRICS Summit later this month, Vulin said. "It would be irresponsible not to explore all possibilities, including BRICS membership."Starting on January 1, 2024, Russia assumed the presidency of BRICS. The year began with the addition of new members to the group — along with Russia, Brazil, India, China, and South Africa, BRICS now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.The BRICS heads of state summit will be held in Kazan from October 22 to 24.

