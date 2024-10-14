https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/hungary-against-eu-sending-military-instructors-to-ukraine---foreign-minister-1120547366.html

Hungary Against EU Sending Military Instructors to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Hungary does not support EU countries' plans to send military advisers to Ukraine because it threatens to deteriorate the situation, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

"When the EU began training Ukrainian troops, we constructively abstained, we do not agree with this mission and consider it dangerous ... but we did not prevent others from carrying it out. But now they are proposing that the EU delegate military advisers to Kiev as part of this mission. This is too much for the red line," Szijjarto told reporters, as broadcast by the M1 TV channel.Hungary would not like the EU to create the risk of a new escalation, the minister added."We stated that we do not consider sending EU military advisers to Kiev acceptable, we consider it very dangerous and cannot support it," Szijjarto pointed out.

