International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/hungary-against-eu-sending-military-instructors-to-ukraine---foreign-minister-1120547366.html
Hungary Against EU Sending Military Instructors to Ukraine - Foreign Minister
Hungary Against EU Sending Military Instructors to Ukraine - Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Hungary does not support EU countries' plans to send military advisers to Ukraine because it threatens to deteriorate the situation, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
2024-10-14T14:15+0000
2024-10-14T14:15+0000
world
peter szijjarto
hungary
ukraine
kiev
european union (eu)
europe
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0b/1117247875_0:0:2396:1348_1920x0_80_0_0_fc2267a7822a5c044190115b22e393e8.jpg
"When the EU began training Ukrainian troops, we constructively abstained, we do not agree with this mission and consider it dangerous ... but we did not prevent others from carrying it out. But now they are proposing that the EU delegate military advisers to Kiev as part of this mission. This is too much for the red line," Szijjarto told reporters, as broadcast by the M1 TV channel.Hungary would not like the EU to create the risk of a new escalation, the minister added."We stated that we do not consider sending EU military advisers to Kiev acceptable, we consider it very dangerous and cannot support it," Szijjarto pointed out.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/ukraines-accession-to-nato-would-mean-russia-nato-clash-world-war-iii---hungarian-fm-1120539466.html
hungary
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0b/1117247875_300:0:2097:1348_1920x0_80_0_0_a783a21a5c1b4ea7d3ef4e4ecac0f839.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons, f-16 sent to ukraine, f-16 aided to kiev
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons, f-16 sent to ukraine, f-16 aided to kiev

Hungary Against EU Sending Military Instructors to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

14:15 GMT 14.10.2024
© AP Photo / Mindaugas KulbisSoldiers take part in the NATO military exercise 'Iron Wolf 2022-II' at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Soldiers take part in the NATO military exercise 'Iron Wolf 2022-II' at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2024
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary does not support EU countries' plans to send military advisers to Ukraine because it threatens to deteriorate the situation, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
"When the EU began training Ukrainian troops, we constructively abstained, we do not agree with this mission and consider it dangerous ... but we did not prevent others from carrying it out. But now they are proposing that the EU delegate military advisers to Kiev as part of this mission. This is too much for the red line," Szijjarto told reporters, as broadcast by the M1 TV channel.
Hungary would not like the EU to create the risk of a new escalation, the minister added.
"We stated that we do not consider sending EU military advisers to Kiev acceptable, we consider it very dangerous and cannot support it," Szijjarto pointed out.
In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto gestures while speaking to the media during a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov following their talks in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 21, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2024
World
Ukraine's Accession to NATO Would Mean Russia-NATO Clash, World War III - Hungarian FM
04:27 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала