Finnish Foreign Minister Admits West Tired of Supporting Ukraine

Finnish FM Elina Valtonen admitted Western countries are tired of their support for Ukraine and are increasingly hoping for some form of conflict resolution in an interview with FT.

Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen stated that Western countries are tired of supporting Ukraine, the Financial Times reports."This is real ... and there is more and more of this kind of thing," the Finnish foreign minister said of Western fatigue.She acknowledged that the conflict in the Middle East has diverted both attention and resources, and also caused many countries to think about finding a solution for Ukraine.Russia has repeatedly stated that arms supplies to Ukraine lead to further escalation of the conflict and directly involve NATO countries in it. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia. The United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel, Lavrov said.

