Iran Halts Flights to Europe Over Sanctions Slapped on Iran Air - Association
Sputnik International
Iran has suspended all flights to Europe after the European Union imposed sanctions against the Iran Air national carrier, the Association of Iranian Airlines (AIRA) said on Tuesday.
"Iran Air was the only airline that operated flights to Europe in our country. After new EU sanctions were imposed on Iran Air, no Iranian aircraft will fly to Europe," AIRA Secretary General Maqsoud Asadi Samani was quoted as saying by the Ilna news agency. Brussels accused the persons and entities under the latest package of sanctions of being involved in ballistic missile supplies to Russia. Iran rejected the accusations.
Iran Halts Flights to Europe Over Sanctions Slapped on Iran Air - Association

13:10 GMT 15.10.2024
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran has suspended all flights to Europe after the European Union imposed sanctions against the Iran Air national carrier, the Association of Iranian Airlines (AIRA) said on Tuesday.
"Iran Air was the only airline that operated flights to Europe in our country. After new EU sanctions were imposed on Iran Air, no Iranian aircraft will fly to Europe," AIRA Secretary General Maqsoud Asadi Samani was quoted as saying by the Ilna news agency.
Brussels accused the persons and entities under the latest package of sanctions of being involved in ballistic missile supplies to Russia. Iran rejected the accusations.

On Monday, the Council of the EU adopted sanctions against seven Iranian individuals and seven organizations, including Iran Air, for alleged military cooperation with Russia.

