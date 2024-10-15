https://sputnikglobe.com/20241015/iran-halts-flights-to-europe-over-sanctions-slapped-on-iran-air---association-1120562452.html
Iran Halts Flights to Europe Over Sanctions Slapped on Iran Air - Association
Iran Halts Flights to Europe Over Sanctions Slapped on Iran Air - Association
Sputnik International
Iran has suspended all flights to Europe after the European Union imposed sanctions against the Iran Air national carrier, the Association of Iranian Airlines (AIRA) said on Tuesday.
2024-10-15T13:10+0000
2024-10-15T13:10+0000
2024-10-15T13:10+0000
world
iran
brussels
russia
iran air
european union (eu)
sanction
new sanctions
western sanctions
eu sanctions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1c/1116454698_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_46dcdad90ade92faafefd62c93bfb9d8.jpg
"Iran Air was the only airline that operated flights to Europe in our country. After new EU sanctions were imposed on Iran Air, no Iranian aircraft will fly to Europe," AIRA Secretary General Maqsoud Asadi Samani was quoted as saying by the Ilna news agency. Brussels accused the persons and entities under the latest package of sanctions of being involved in ballistic missile supplies to Russia. Iran rejected the accusations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/trump-request-for-military-aircraft-amid-iran-threat-may-be-granted-if-suitable---biden-1120517650.html
iran
brussels
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1c/1116454698_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4bd4c1e34a3e41c0df724e5f07d72ef5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
flights to iran, planes to iran, no flying zone over iran
flights to iran, planes to iran, no flying zone over iran
Iran Halts Flights to Europe Over Sanctions Slapped on Iran Air - Association
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran has suspended all flights to Europe after the European Union imposed sanctions against the Iran Air national carrier, the Association of Iranian Airlines (AIRA) said on Tuesday.
"Iran Air was the only airline that operated flights to Europe in our country. After new EU sanctions were imposed on Iran Air, no Iranian aircraft will fly to Europe
," AIRA Secretary General Maqsoud Asadi Samani was quoted as saying by the Ilna news agency.
Brussels accused the persons and entities under the latest package of sanctions of being involved in ballistic missile supplies to Russia. Iran
rejected the accusations.
On Monday, the Council of the EU adopted sanctions against seven Iranian individuals and seven organizations, including Iran Air, for alleged military cooperation with Russia.