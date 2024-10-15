https://sputnikglobe.com/20241015/iran-halts-flights-to-europe-over-sanctions-slapped-on-iran-air---association-1120562452.html

Iran Halts Flights to Europe Over Sanctions Slapped on Iran Air - Association

Iran Halts Flights to Europe Over Sanctions Slapped on Iran Air - Association

Sputnik International

Iran has suspended all flights to Europe after the European Union imposed sanctions against the Iran Air national carrier, the Association of Iranian Airlines (AIRA) said on Tuesday.

2024-10-15T13:10+0000

2024-10-15T13:10+0000

2024-10-15T13:10+0000

world

iran

brussels

russia

iran air

european union (eu)

sanction

new sanctions

western sanctions

eu sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1c/1116454698_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_46dcdad90ade92faafefd62c93bfb9d8.jpg

"Iran Air was the only airline that operated flights to Europe in our country. After new EU sanctions were imposed on Iran Air, no Iranian aircraft will fly to Europe," AIRA Secretary General Maqsoud Asadi Samani was quoted as saying by the Ilna news agency. Brussels accused the persons and entities under the latest package of sanctions of being involved in ballistic missile supplies to Russia. Iran rejected the accusations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/trump-request-for-military-aircraft-amid-iran-threat-may-be-granted-if-suitable---biden-1120517650.html

iran

brussels

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

flights to iran, planes to iran, no flying zone over iran