https://sputnikglobe.com/20241015/israel-signs-document-proscribing-use-of-german-made-arms-for-genocide---reports-1120564910.html
Israel Signs Document Proscribing Use of German-Made Arms 'For Genocide' - Reports
Israel Signs Document Proscribing Use of German-Made Arms 'For Genocide' - Reports
Sputnik International
Israel has signed a document forbidding the use German-made weapons "for genocide", which was a condition for arms supplies from Berlin to be resumed, the Bild newspaper reported on Tuesday.
2024-10-15T16:03+0000
2024-10-15T16:03+0000
2024-10-15T16:03+0000
world
olaf scholz
israel
germany
berlin
middle east
qatar
military aid
foreign military aid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120443127_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3ee4ba0a4c4275bb5fa5eb5e033b3015.jpg
The newspaper reported that the document had been handed to Germany on Thursday. On Sunday, Bild reported that Germany had not supplied arms to Israel since March, adding that Berlin required written assurances that German arms would not be used "for genocide." The decision to suspend weapons delivery had been criticized by the opposition. Bild has also reported that Germany had not responded to Israel's request for ammunition for tanks and other weapons since last year, while at the same time approving the same request of Qatar.
israel
germany
berlin
qatar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120443127_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c3dbce40e3bd2c001a60b49a8b2bc7ff.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire talks, israel vs hezbollah, israel lebanon tension, israel lebanon hostilities, israeli strikes on syria, airstrikes on damascus
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire talks, israel vs hezbollah, israel lebanon tension, israel lebanon hostilities, israeli strikes on syria, airstrikes on damascus
Israel Signs Document Proscribing Use of German-Made Arms 'For Genocide' - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel has signed a document forbidding the use German-made weapons "for genocide", which was a condition for arms supplies from Berlin to be resumed, the Bild newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The newspaper reported that the document had been handed to Germany on Thursday.
On Sunday, Bild reported that Germany had not supplied arms to Israel since March, adding that Berlin required written assurances that German arms would not be used "for genocide
." The decision to suspend weapons delivery had been criticized by the opposition
.
Bild has also reported that Germany had not responded to Israel's request for ammunition for tanks and other weapons since last year
, while at the same time approving the same request of Qatar.
Last week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany had supplied and would continue to supply arms for Israel. German government had decided to continue new procurement shortly, Scholz added.