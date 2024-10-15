https://sputnikglobe.com/20241015/israel-signs-document-proscribing-use-of-german-made-arms-for-genocide---reports-1120564910.html

Israel Signs Document Proscribing Use of German-Made Arms 'For Genocide' - Reports

Israel has signed a document forbidding the use German-made weapons "for genocide", which was a condition for arms supplies from Berlin to be resumed, the Bild newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper reported that the document had been handed to Germany on Thursday. On Sunday, Bild reported that Germany had not supplied arms to Israel since March, adding that Berlin required written assurances that German arms would not be used "for genocide." The decision to suspend weapons delivery had been criticized by the opposition. Bild has also reported that Germany had not responded to Israel's request for ammunition for tanks and other weapons since last year, while at the same time approving the same request of Qatar.

