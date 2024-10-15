https://sputnikglobe.com/20241015/martinique-govt-extends-curfew-until-october-21-as-public-unrest-continues-1120558661.html

Martinique Gov't Extends Curfew Until October 21 as Public Unrest Continues

The governor of Martinique on Tuesday announced a one-week extension to the curfew announced in France's overseas territory in the Caribbean last week as part of measures to quell violent protests over the cost-of-living crisis.

"To ensure continued safety of people and property amid current serious disturbances to public order, the prefect of Martinique decrees to extend the following administrative measures: a ban on all movement on public roads and in public places throughout Martinique from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (01:00 - 09:00 GMT) from Monday 14 to Monday 21 October 2024," the governor's office said in a decree published on its website. Additionally, the decree prohibits the use, sale, purchase and transportation of fuel, chemicals, fireworks and other potentially flammable or explosive products until October 21. Mass protests against growing prices on food and other essentials have been simmering in Martinique since September. A new wave of public unrest erupted on October 7, escalating into looting, arson of public buildings and clashes with the police, in which 26 officers were injured. For the first time in 65 years Paris deployed a CRS special police force to its overseas territory to provide crowd and riot control support. In parallel, consultations were launched with local authorities and protest leaders in a bid to find ways for bringing prices under control.

