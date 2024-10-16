https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/eu-security-will-be-at-risk-if-israel-strikes-irans-nuclear-oil-plants---borrell-1120573551.html

EU Security Will Be At Risk If Israel Strikes Iran's Nuclear, Oil Plants - Borrell

EU Security Will Be At Risk If Israel Strikes Iran's Nuclear, Oil Plants - Borrell

Sputnik International

The European security situation will be in real danger If the retaliatory attacks between Israel and Iran affect nuclear and oil production facilities, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

2024-10-16T12:51+0000

2024-10-16T12:51+0000

2024-10-16T12:51+0000

world

josep borrell

israel

lebanon

brussels

european union (eu)

israel defense forces (idf)

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1c/1118660529_0:269:3071:1996_1920x0_80_0_0_4ff7e3aafac022ea27e3d47fb58083a6.jpg

“The war that started with the terrorist attack of Hamas followed by the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] attack, Israeli forces, against Gaza and then Lebanon. Now retaliations … between Iran and Israel could reach a certain level involving nuclear facilities, oil production facilities maybe producing troops on the ground in the war in Lebanon. Then the security situation in Europe will be really really dangerous,” Borrell said during a speech at the 4th European Defense and Security Conference in Brussels. On Wednesday, US media reported, citing sources, that Washington was expecting Israel carry out a counterattack on Iran before the US election day. On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel, calling it an act of self-defense. The Israeli military said about 180 ballistic missiles were fired, most of which were intercepted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241015/details-on-israeli-plan-to-hit-iran-designed-to-remind-americans-theyre-joined-at-the-hip-to-israel-1120565343.html

israel

lebanon

brussels

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu security, eu foreign policy chief josep borrell, retaliatory attacks between israel and iran