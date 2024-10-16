https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/eu-security-will-be-at-risk-if-israel-strikes-irans-nuclear-oil-plants---borrell-1120573551.html
EU Security Will Be At Risk If Israel Strikes Iran's Nuclear, Oil Plants - Borrell
The European security situation will be in real danger If the retaliatory attacks between Israel and Iran affect nuclear and oil production facilities, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.
“The war that started with the terrorist attack of Hamas followed by the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] attack, Israeli forces, against Gaza and then Lebanon. Now retaliations … between Iran and Israel could reach a certain level involving nuclear facilities, oil production facilities maybe producing troops on the ground in the war in Lebanon. Then the security situation in Europe will be really really dangerous,” Borrell said during a speech at the 4th European Defense and Security Conference in Brussels. On Wednesday, US media reported, citing sources, that Washington was expecting Israel carry out a counterattack on Iran before the US election day. On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel, calling it an act of self-defense. The Israeli military said about 180 ballistic missiles were fired, most of which were intercepted.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European security situation will be in real danger If the retaliatory attacks between Israel and Iran affect nuclear and oil production facilities, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.
“The war that started with the terrorist attack of Hamas followed by the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] attack, Israeli forces, against Gaza and then Lebanon. Now retaliations … between Iran and Israel could reach a certain level involving nuclear facilities, oil production facilities maybe producing troops on the ground in the war in Lebanon. Then the security situation in Europe will be really really dangerous,” Borrell said during a speech at the 4th European Defense and Security Conference in Brussels.
On Wednesday, US media reported, citing sources, that Washington was expecting Israel carry out a counterattack
on Iran before the US election day.
On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel, calling it an act of self-defense. The Israeli military said about 180 ballistic missiles were fired, most of which were intercepted.