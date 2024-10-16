https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/israeli-tank-attack-un-peacekeepers-stronghold-in-southern-lebanon---unifil-1120578957.html

Israeli Tank Attack UN Peacekeepers' Stronghold in Southern Lebanon - UNIFIL

An Israeli tank attacked the UN peacekeepers' stronghold in the village of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon, the UN Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Wednesday.

"This morning, peacekeepers at a position near Kafer Kela observed an IDF Merkava tank firing at their watchtower. Two cameras were destroyed, and the tower was damaged. Yet again we see direct and apparently deliberate fire on a UNIFIL position. We remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times," the statement said.Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled the shelling in the north of Israel.

