Italy Imposes Strict Restrictions on Arms Exports to Israel - Prime Minister
Italy Imposes Strict Restrictions on Arms Exports to Israel - Prime Minister
Italy has imposed the strictest restrictions among its allies on arms exports to Israel, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said.
"After the start of the Israeli operation in the Gaza Strip, the government immediately suspended the issuance of all new licenses for the export of military materials to Israel. Thus, all contracts signed after October 7 were not executed. All export licenses issued before October 7 were analyzed on a case-by-case basis," Meloni said in the Italian parliament on Tuesday. Italy's position of a complete block on all new export licenses is much stricter than that of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, the prime minister added. Meloni noted that Italy is assessing licenses issued before October 7 and taking action if there is a risk that military "material could be used in the current crisis."
Italy Imposes Strict Restrictions on Arms Exports to Israel - Prime Minister

03:16 GMT 16.10.2024
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, listens during a news conference in Paphos ,Cyprus, on Friday, Oct 11, 2024 as the leaders of nine southern European Union member countries and Jordan are meeting to come up with ways of de-escalating the conflict in the Middle East
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Italy has imposed the strictest restrictions among its allies on arms exports to Israel, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said.
"After the start of the Israeli operation in the Gaza Strip, the government immediately suspended the issuance of all new licenses for the export of military materials to Israel. Thus, all contracts signed after October 7 were not executed. All export licenses issued before October 7 were analyzed on a case-by-case basis," Meloni said in the Italian parliament on Tuesday.
Italy's position of a complete block on all new export licenses is much stricter than that of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, the prime minister added.
Meloni noted that Italy is assessing licenses issued before October 7 and taking action if there is a risk that military "material could be used in the current crisis."
