Blinken, Austin Demand Israel Improve Situation in Gaza Within 30 Days – Letter

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin sent a letter to Israel demanding it take urgent steps to improve the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza within 30 days or face consequences related to arms deliveries from the United States.

"To reverse the downward humanitarian trajectory and consistent with its assurances to us, Israel must, starting now and within 30 days, act on the following concrete measures," the letter obtained by Axios and originally sent on October 13 reads. The measures the United States wants Israel to take include enabling a minimum of 350 trucks carrying humanitarian aid to enter Gaza per day, opening a new fifth crossing, enhancing security for fixed humanitarian sites and movements, and rescinding evacuation orders when there is no operational need, among others.The Israel Defense Forces then launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip, which included strikes on civilian targets. Israel announced a complete blockade of the enclave: supplies of water, electricity, fuel, food and medicine were stopped. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, almost 42,000 people were killed, over 97,000 were injured. The Gaza Strip was effectively divided into southern and northern parts, and Israel is conducting a ground operation in Rafah, which is considered the last stronghold of Hamas.

