https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/london-underground-workers-to-go-on-strike-in-november-1120577422.html

London Underground Workers to Go on Strike in November

London Underground Workers to Go on Strike in November

Sputnik International

London Underground workers will stage a new series of strikes in November in a dispute over pay and working conditions, the ASLEF train drivers' union and the RMT transport union said.

2024-10-16T17:00+0000

2024-10-16T17:00+0000

2024-10-16T17:00+0000

world

london

transport for london (tfl)

london underground

united kingdom (uk)

britain

strikes

protest rally

campaign rally

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/09/1106163848_0:123:3203:1925_1920x0_80_0_0_2c7698edccffa0fbcc856da8bb89a923.jpg

"We remain open to negotiations, but London Underground must come back to the table with a comprehensive, consolidated offer that respects the rights of all our members. Until then, our industrial action will continue as planned," RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said. The Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen plans to strike for four days between November 1 and November 16, Sky News reported. The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers has industrial action planned for eight days starting November 1. ASLEF workers are reportedly upset about Transport for London's offer of a 3.8% pay raise because they would still earn less than drivers working in other transport jobs, despite having to work longer hours.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/uk-retirees-protest-against-plans-to-scrap-winter-fuel-allowances-in-london-belfast-1120462971.html

london

united kingdom (uk)

britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

london underground workers to go on strike, strikes in britain, strikes in uk, tube strikes in uk, rallies across britain, worker strikes in europe