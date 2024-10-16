International
London Underground Workers to Go on Strike in November
London Underground workers will stage a new series of strikes in November in a dispute over pay and working conditions, the ASLEF train drivers' union and the RMT transport union said.
"We remain open to negotiations, but London Underground must come back to the table with a comprehensive, consolidated offer that respects the rights of all our members. Until then, our industrial action will continue as planned," RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said. The Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen plans to strike for four days between November 1 and November 16, Sky News reported. The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers has industrial action planned for eight days starting November 1. ASLEF workers are reportedly upset about Transport for London's offer of a 3.8% pay raise because they would still earn less than drivers working in other transport jobs, despite having to work longer hours.
17:00 GMT 16.10.2024

17:00 GMT 16.10.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - London Underground workers will stage a new series of strikes in November in a dispute over pay and working conditions, the ASLEF train drivers' union and the RMT transport union said.
"We remain open to negotiations, but London Underground must come back to the table with a comprehensive, consolidated offer that respects the rights of all our members. Until then, our industrial action will continue as planned," RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said.
The Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen plans to strike for four days between November 1 and November 16, Sky News reported. The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers has industrial action planned for eight days starting November 1.
ASLEF workers are reportedly upset about Transport for London's offer of a 3.8% pay raise because they would still earn less than drivers working in other transport jobs, despite having to work longer hours.

Tube strikes have become a regular occurrence in London, causing commuters and tourists to rely on buses, taxis, cycling, walking, or driving during the disruptions, which often lead to heavy traffic across the city.

