Russia and China Strengthening Economic Cooperation Despite External Pressure - Russian PM
Sputnik International
Russia and China are strengthening economic cooperation despite unprecedented external pressure, launching joint investment projects, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.
Russia and China are strengthening economic cooperation despite unprecedented external pressure, launching joint investment projects, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.In the sphere of transport, Moscow and Beijing are increasing cargo transportation, improving the capacity of border crossings on the Russian-Chinese border, and creating new international transport corridors. Special attention will be paid to agricultural issues and strengthening food security between Russia and China, Mishustin added.Mikhail Mishustin noted that the talks are being held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government and expressed confidence that cooperation between Russia and China will contribute to further improving the efficiency of this association, and allow for the full realization of its significant economic potential.Russia is ready to work with China and Mongolia for the prosperity of the countries, and one of the priorities of Moscow's foreign policy is to strengthen friendly relations with Beijing and Ulaanbaatar, close neighbors and strategic partners, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said."Strengthening friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with the People's Republic of China and with Mongolia, our close neighbors and strategic partners, is one of our priorities in the foreign policy of the state. We are ready to work together for the prosperity of our countries and to improve the quality of life of our citizens," Mishustin said, further expressing confidence that the agreements reached at the meeting will serve as a reliable basis for this.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang, and Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene are holding trilateral talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Wednesday.
Russia and China are strengthening economic cooperation
despite unprecedented external pressure, launching joint investment projects, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.
"Despite unprecedented external pressure, Russia and China are strengthening economic cooperation, we are increasing mutual trade, launching joint investment projects. Partnership in the energy sector has acquired a comprehensive strategic character, covering oil, gas, coal and nuclear industries," Mishustin said at a meeting with Premier Li Qiang of the State Council of the People's Republic of China.
In the sphere of transport, Moscow and Beijing
are increasing cargo transportation, improving the capacity of border crossings on the Russian-Chinese border, and creating new international transport corridors. Special attention will be paid to agricultural issues and strengthening food security between Russia and China, Mishustin added.
"We sincerely appreciate our strong cultural and humanitarian ties and jointly carry out activities within the framework of our intercultural years of Russia and China, which are held by the decision of our leaders," the head of the Russian government said.
Mikhail Mishustin noted that the talks are being held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government and expressed confidence that cooperation between Russia and China will contribute to further improving the efficiency of this association, and allow for the full realization of its significant economic potential.
"Next week our leaders will meet at the BRICS summit in Kazan, and we are certainly looking forward to seeing our friend Mr. Xi Jinping there," the Russian prime minister said.
Russia is ready to work with China and Mongolia for the prosperity of the countries, and one of the priorities of Moscow's foreign policy is to strengthen friendly relations with Beijing and Ulaanbaatar, close neighbors and strategic partners, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.
"Strengthening friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with the People's Republic of China and with Mongolia, our close neighbors and strategic partners, is one of our priorities in the foreign policy of the state. We are ready to work together for the prosperity of our countries and to improve the quality of life of our citizens," Mishustin said, further expressing confidence that the agreements reached at the meeting will serve as a reliable basis for this.