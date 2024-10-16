https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/russia-and-china-strengthening-economic-cooperation-despite-external-pressure---russian-pm-1120571000.html

Russia and China Strengthening Economic Cooperation Despite External Pressure - Russian PM

Russia and China are strengthening economic cooperation despite unprecedented external pressure, launching joint investment projects, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

Russia and China are strengthening economic cooperation despite unprecedented external pressure, launching joint investment projects, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.In the sphere of transport, Moscow and Beijing are increasing cargo transportation, improving the capacity of border crossings on the Russian-Chinese border, and creating new international transport corridors. Special attention will be paid to agricultural issues and strengthening food security between Russia and China, Mishustin added.Mikhail Mishustin noted that the talks are being held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government and expressed confidence that cooperation between Russia and China will contribute to further improving the efficiency of this association, and allow for the full realization of its significant economic potential.Russia is ready to work with China and Mongolia for the prosperity of the countries, and one of the priorities of Moscow's foreign policy is to strengthen friendly relations with Beijing and Ulaanbaatar, close neighbors and strategic partners, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said."Strengthening friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with the People's Republic of China and with Mongolia, our close neighbors and strategic partners, is one of our priorities in the foreign policy of the state. We are ready to work together for the prosperity of our countries and to improve the quality of life of our citizens," Mishustin said, further expressing confidence that the agreements reached at the meeting will serve as a reliable basis for this.

