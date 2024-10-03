https://sputnikglobe.com/20241003/russia-china-intensively-developing-defense-industry-cooperation---lavrov-1120394067.html

Russia, China Intensively Developing Defense Industry Cooperation - Lavrov

Moscow and Beijing are intensively developing military and defense industry cooperation, while their actions are absolutely transparent and not directed against third countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Top diplomat added Russia-China partnership is based on "the high level of mutual trust".The article is dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China. He said that despite the various restrictive measures imposed by the United States and its satellite states, the economies of Russia and China continue to develop dynamically. He said mutually beneficial cooperation is not limited to trade. Top diplomat added that countries "are facing the ambitious task of ensuring high-quality development of bilateral economic ties". Russia and China celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on October 2. The Soviet Union became the first country to recognize the People's Republic of China the day after its proclamation.

