Russia, China Intensively Developing Defense Industry Cooperation - Lavrov
05:17 GMT 03.10.2024 (Updated: 05:20 GMT 03.10.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow and Beijing are intensively developing military and defense industry cooperation, while their actions are absolutely transparent and not directed against third countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
Top diplomat added Russia-China partnership is based on "the high level of mutual trust".
"The high level of mutual trust allows us to intensively develop military and military-technical cooperation, conduct joint military exercises, organize air and sea patrols, and carry out friendly interaction in the area of the common border. All this helps to strengthen the security of our countries, maintain international and regional stability, primarily in Greater Eurasia," Lavrov said in an article for the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.
The article is dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China.
"At the same time, our actions are absolutely transparent, are taken in strict accordance with international law and are not directed against third countries," the minister said.
He said that despite the various restrictive measures imposed by the United States and its satellite states, the economies of Russia and China continue to develop dynamically.
"The structure of the national economies of our countries has a high degree of complementarity. For many years, China has been our main trading partner. Last year, Russia took first place in terms of growth rates of trade turnover with China. In 2023, mutual trade exceeded the mark of $200 billion and continues to reach new heights. I will particularly note that bilateral settlements have been almost completely converted into national currencies - the ruble and yuan: now their share has reached 95%," Lavrov said.
He said mutually beneficial cooperation is not limited to trade.
"Ties are strengthening in the industrial, investment, transport and high-tech spheres, including in such advanced and knowledge-intensive areas as space developments, peaceful nuclear energy, fundamental research and artificial intelligence. For our part, we are ready to further deepen comprehensive cooperation with China, work on further coupling the potentials of our countries to ensure their economic and technological leadership in the long term," Lavrov said.
Top diplomat added that countries "are facing the ambitious task of ensuring high-quality development of bilateral economic ties".
"Now we are facing the ambitious task of ensuring high-quality development of bilateral economic ties until 2030. In order to achieve this, vigorous work has been launched by government structures and businesses. I am convinced that through joint efforts we will achieve significant results," he said.
Russia and China celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on October 2. The Soviet Union became the first country to recognize the People's Republic of China the day after its proclamation.