Sixteen Dead, 52 Injured in Israel's Strike on Nabatieh in Lebanon – Lebanese Ministry
Israeli airstrikes on administrative buildings in the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon claimed the lives of 16 people and left 52 injured, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
"According to the latest figures, Israeli airstrikes on two administrative buildings in the center of Nabatieh killed 16 people and left 52 residents injured," the ministry said on X. Earlier in the day, Lebanese media reported that the head of the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon and several employees of the municipality were killed in a massive bombing by Israel. The head of media relations in southern Lebanon was also reportedly among those killed. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite its losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.
"According to the latest figures, Israeli airstrikes on two administrative buildings in the center of Nabatieh killed 16 people and left 52 residents injured," the ministry said on X.
Earlier in the day, Lebanese media reported that the head of the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon and several employees of the municipality were killed in a massive bombing by Israel
. The head of media relations in southern Lebanon was also reportedly among those killed.
Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes
. Despite its losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.